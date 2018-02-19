Charles Barkley ‘Needed A Cigarette’ After Fergie’s NBA All-Star National Anthem

02.18.18

The first half of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game was what we’ve come to expect from the All-Star Game, with tons of threes, dunks, highlights and overall sloppy play. However, what preceded tip-off was something we’ve not really ever seen.

Fergie was tapped to perform the national anthem and she certainly put her own spin on the performance with a bizarre rendition that drew audible laughter at times from the crowd and Draymond Green while he was shown on the Jumbotron, but culminated in a rousing round of applause.

The reviews on Twitter were equally divided, and even the TNT set seemed split as to how to feel about it. At halftime, Charles Barkley decided he needed to start a dialogue about Fergie’s anthem, while Shaq defended the singer.

