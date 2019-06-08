TNT on Twitter

Charles Barkley isn’t afraid to speak his mind about the NBA and its quality of play. A good example of this is in 2017, when the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and TNT commentator all but abandoned the NBA playoffs and openly rooted for people to turn their attention toward an epic NHL postseason and Stanley Cup Final.

This spring, the NBA has had a bit of its own bit of history, with the Toronto Raptors in the Finals for the first time in franchise history and on the bring of a title. And Barkley has a different complaint this time around: Everyone in the basketball world is too busy worrying about free agency to actually enjoy the Finals.

Barkley spoke to 95.7 The Fan in the Bay Area and lamented the fact that people are so worried about what Kevin Durant will do on June 30 that they’re not even concerned about Golden State extending their modern dynasty with another run to the NBA Finals.