Getty Image

Much to the surprise of no one, the Golden State Warriors look like they’re going to contend for an NBA title this year. The three-time defending Western Conference champions and reigning Larry O’Brien Trophy winners are sitting at 44-14 as they enter the All-Star break, the second-best mark in the league behind only the 44-13 Houston Rockets.

The thing with the 2017-18 Warriors, though, is they haven’t looked nearly as invincible as they have in past years. The team is still great, but Golden State doesn’t look like it’s going to waltz to a title.

For Charles Barkley, this isn’t the case of the team hitting a midseason lull. Instead, as he said on Inside the NBA, it’s proof that the Warriors aren’t the lock to win a title many expected them to be at the start of the year.