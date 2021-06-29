The Atlanta Hawks face a major issue heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Due to a foot injury he suffered in the third quarter of the previous game, Trae Young will not be able to take the floor, meaning Atlanta faces a serious risk of falling down 3-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The question exists regarding who will start in his place, and while the obvious answer is to put Lou Williams in the lineup, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley has a slightly unconventional answer.

“I would start Jeff Teague.” 😅 Chuck literally forgot “who he play for?” pic.twitter.com/JQFQBVggbC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 29, 2021

“I wouldn’t do that,” Barkley said about potentially letting Lou Will cook with the rest of the starters. “I would start Jeff Teague, because if you start Lou Williams, I don’t see…”

It was at this point that Barkley felt the need to stress, “yeah, Jeff Teague, I would start him.” This led to Ernie Johnson pointing out that Teague — who, in fairness, used to play for the Hawks from 2009-16 and for 25 games last season — is in this series, just for the other team.

“Wait, who is the other guy?” Barkley asked.

“He’s on the Bucks,” said Kenny Smith, in a very measured way.

“Big dummy!” Shaquille O’Neal proceeded to joyously say.

Thank you for tuning into this special Eastern Conference Finals edition of “Who He Play For?” We’ll see you next time.