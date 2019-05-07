Charles Barkley On How Kyrie Irving Is Getting Exactly What He Asked For

05.07.19 3 hours ago

TNT

The Boston Celtics will head to Milwaukee on Wednesday night needing a win to keep their season alive after the Bucks rattled off a third straight win to go up 3-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

After a convincing Game 1 win, the Celtics have been unable to replicate that performance on either end of the floor in the next three games as Milwaukee has made necessary adjustments and once again looks like a juggernaut in the East. A big reason for Boston’s losing streak is poor shooting as a team — 40.1% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range over the last three games — but the focus is on Kyrie Irving’s inefficiency in particular.

Irving is 19-for-62 in the three losses, culminating in a 7-for-22 night in Game 4, and afterwards he said he should’ve shot the ball 30 times, while also asking “who cares?” As Shaq and Charles Barkley explained on Inside the NBA, lots of people care, and that’s the territory that comes from being a superstar. Even if Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, and every other Celtic struggle shooting, Irving’s issues will lead the headlines, which as Chuck explained, is exactly what he asked for when he left the Cavs and LeBron to be “The Man.”

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#NBA Playoffs#Charles Barkley#Boston Celtics
