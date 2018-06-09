LeBron James may have played his final game as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors thrashed the Cavs, 108-85, completing a sweep in the NBA Finals. James sat for the final four minutes or so of the game, but he still wasn’t his usual dominant self, going for 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Don’t get it twisted: James was easily Cleveland’s best player on the night, but it wasn’t the type of all-consuming game we expect out of the best player in the world. But still, to some, James did not give it his best effort in a must-win game, which is drawing scorn.

Chief among these critics are the NBA TV crew of Charles Barkley, Chris Webber, and Grant Hill. Most notably, Barkley made it a point to go off on James for his performance.