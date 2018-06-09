LeBron James may have played his final game as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors thrashed the Cavs, 108-85, completing a sweep in the NBA Finals. James sat for the final four minutes or so of the game, but he still wasn’t his usual dominant self, going for 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds.
Don’t get it twisted: James was easily Cleveland’s best player on the night, but it wasn’t the type of all-consuming game we expect out of the best player in the world. But still, to some, James did not give it his best effort in a must-win game, which is drawing scorn.
Chief among these critics are the NBA TV crew of Charles Barkley, Chris Webber, and Grant Hill. Most notably, Barkley made it a point to go off on James for his performance.
You shut your dirty tit licker, Charles Barkley!
LeBron James is the only person worth writing about, evidently.
Chuck still traumatized from Jordan giving him that wood. Derozen, watch this don’t become you, playboy.
😂.. more of this kind of content plz! Every year y’all say, just beat the warriors and we’ll run the story that you’re better than MJ enough for people to believe it.. and every year he lets you down, gives up on the biggest stage after beating his chest all through the JV conference.. lmaoo
But what I don’t understand is, if beating the warriors makes him the best all time.. what does being swept make him? Maybe top 10 if you squint.. 😂
What
C.Webb isn’t wrong. You could tell by his body language that he was emotionally defeated in the 3rd quarter. He wasn’t even attempting to keep up with Steph when he was guarding him.