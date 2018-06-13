Getty Image

One of the most entertaining possible destinations for LeBron James should he become a free agent this summer are the Philadelphia 76ers. The team has a young and talented core, and adding James to a team that made the conference semifinals last year is theoretically the type of thing that could turn an already scary Sixers team into a threat to win a title right away.

Despite this, it’s easy to have some skepticism about how James would fit alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the City of Brotherly Love. For that, we turn to Charles Barkley, who isn’t an especially big fan of No. 23 these days.

Barkley appeared on The Mike Missanelli Show in Philadelphia on Tuesday, and after saying he’s not “gonna let this dude hijack my life,” made the case for why James on the Sixers could be kind of awkward.