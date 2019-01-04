Twitter

Charles Barkley is unafraid to tell you what he thinks about, well, anything, but especially when it comes to the NBA and the sport of basketball. That’s why it’s not surprising when Barkley states an opinion that may not be particularly popular.

It’s part of what makes him valuable to TNT on the broadcast: Barkley will call out something he doesn’t agree with, sometimes out of left field and other times immediately after something happens on the national broadcast. But the best moments for Barkley are those that come out of nowhere, like saying that fans shouldn’t vote for the NBA All-Star Game because they’ve shown they should not be trusted.

Barkley offered this opinion late after the Thursday night broadcasts on TNT, offhandedly saying fans shouldn’t vote for All-Star Game representatives because they have made some big mistakes on their ballots in the past. Well, one ballot in particular.