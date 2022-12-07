Jayson Tatum is enjoying a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while posting 62.4 percent true shooting, and Tatum is the centerpiece of a Boston Celtics team that sits atop the standings with a 20-5 record. In fact, Tatum is garnering legitimate MVP buzz, and turning his heads with an apparent jump in overall effectiveness.

With that in mind, Charles Barkley began discussing some of the top players in the league on Tuesday’s edition of Inside the NBA. He tried to praise Tatum, but he couldn’t quite find Tatum’s name in real time, apparently mixing him up with a former standout pass rusher for the Miami Dolphins.

Chuck: “That boy in Boston right now, he’s kicking ass and taking names. His name is Jayson Taylor.” Kenny: “Jayson Tatum?” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ECjVJcMSYU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022

Obviously, this is a slip of the tongue more than anything and even Barkley, who has been infamous for the “Who he play for?” segment, knows Tatum’s work. The vigor used by the rest of the panel in correcting him was quite funny, and this exchange also came just hours after MLB insider Jon Heyman referred to Yankees star Aaron Judge as “Arson Judge” on Twitter to the great amusement of all.

This won’t be the last time Barkley makes a mess of a name on TNT’s set, but it was certainly amusing. He was right about Tatum’s recent play, though, which is probably more important.