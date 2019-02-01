Twitter

It’s been a crazy week in the NBA world and, in fitting fashion, TNT’s Inside The NBA crew had the stage on Thursday to address everything that transpired. To make things even more interesting, the show led off by announcing the rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game but, once the stage cleared, Charles Barkley did what only Charles Barkley can do in making quite a statement about player movement in the league.

Using the Anthony Davis saga as the backdrop, Barkley waxed poetic on what he believes to be a situation that includes “players and agents colluding” in the NBA.