The Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised on Tuesday afternoon that individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and live in areas with high levels of community spread should fully mask while indoors in a move designed to slow down the spread of the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the United States due to the delta variant.

It’s dismaying that the CDC had to make this recommendation as the vaccine has been in the United States for months, but only about 57 percent of Americans have received at least one shot and less than half have received two. There are some reasons for this that are explainable — it’s not available for children under 12, some people just cannot get to a place where they can get it for one reason or another — but in the eyes of Charles Barkley, choosing to not get the vaccine is a major, major problem.

“The only people who are not vaccinated are just assholes,” Barkley told Jade Scipioni of CNBC.

Barkley, who said he is vaccinated, went on to say that he believes sports leagues should not give athletes the option to turn down the vaccine.

“Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bullsh*t,” Barkley said. “I think that would be tragic.

“There’s sh*t you can’t do at work and there’s sh*t that have to do at work,” Barkley continued. “So every workplace has rules and I think one of the rules [should be] that guys have to be vaccinated.”

If you are unvaccinated and do not want Charles Barkley to think you are an asshole anymore, click here for information on how you can remedy this.