Charles Barkley has carved out a niche as perhaps the NBA’s most prominent analyst, as he’s been firing off takes for TNT since 2000. Apparently, Barkley’s role as someone who observes and comments on the NBA for a living piqued the interest of the Orlando Magic, and according to the Hall of Fame inductee, there were conversations that led to Barkley thinking he was going to change careers.

Barkley appeared on ESPN Radio in Chicago and revealed that, last offseason, he had conversations with the Magic that made him think he was going to take over as the organization’s president. Ultimately, Orlando decided to hire then-Toronto Raptors general manager Jeff Weltman to the role.