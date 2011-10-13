Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller & NBA Agent Mark Bartelstein Dish On The Lockout

Earlier this week, NBA legends Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller and powerful player agent, Mark Bartelstein, jumped onto NBA TV’s Game Time to talk about the depressing state of affairs in the NBA. Barkley has voiced his opinion constantly for the last six months or so, and he’s always believed we were going to miss the entire season. Both Barkley and Miller don’t see this lockout playing out like the last one (1998-99) at all, and Miller especially voices his criticism of today’s stars not stepping up the way MJ did. That’s not a good look. We could be in for a long wait. Check out some of the highlights from the conversation after the jump.
ON THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE 1998-99 LOCKOUT & THIS YEAR
Barkley: “I do not see it playing out like it did in 1998. You can’t compare the two. We have been in a recession for three years and I think we as players have to be realistic. These owners are hurting and the only thing that hasn’t gone down in the last three years is players’ salaries and those are going to continue to escalate. We can’t have all our stars playing in major markets. It’s not fair to the game and not fair to the system. We have always had great players in smaller markets. And to be honest, it’s always been about money. You can have a bad team in a small market but if you at least have one star, that team can make some money as they have something to sell to the public. But, if we don’t have stars in these smaller markets, they are not going to survive. The owners have drawn a line in the sand. Unless they get 50/50, a hard salary cap or a better luxury tax, they are not going to play. Period.”
Miller: “If you listen to Billy Hunter‘s words when he said, “because of the economy, I don’t think the league or the owners want to loose the season”, well they (the owners) absolutely do want to lose the season. In 1998-99, we weren’t in the middle of an economic downturn. We were coming off some of the biggest ratings ever with Michael Jordan retiring with the second of his three-peats. The fan base was there and the TV ratings were there in ’98-’99. We are now just getting back our casual fans that Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan helped bring to the game. We are now just getting them back and that is because of the whole “I’m taking my talents to South Beach” (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh) that just started to bring back the casual fan to basketball.”
ON THE STARS NEEDING TO STEP UP
Miller: “In ’98-’99, we were having a meeting in New York and all the players were supposed to be there. Michael Jordan supposedly had just retired. When we all got there, there was Michael Jordan getting ready to face off with some of the owners and the commissioner and he almost got into a shouting argument with the late, great Abe Pollin. Michael Jordan was going at Commissioner Stern and Pollin talking about if you keep writing these bad checks to these bad players maybe you need to give up ownership of your team. Michael Jordan was, and still is, the greatest basketball player ever and he was stepping up for the players. I have wished all along that Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and others would step up. Yeah, they came on two weeks ago, but from day one, if they would have been standing up saying, “No, we are not going to tolerate this,” there would have been more strength in numbers and they should have been supporting Fisher all along for the 3-4 months as opposed to coming in as a home run hitter two weeks later.
Barkley: “Why are all these stars that carry the league, why are they showing up in New York the week training camp is supposed to start trying to show power then? They should have been doing this a month ago. Let’s be realistic. I know some things about the NBA. The NBA has been prepared to not play this season for two years. They (the owners) went through the LeBron thing (hype over where LeBron was going to go play) for the whole season, then the same thing with Chris Bosh and then Dwight Howard on going to L.A. Then it stated last year with talk of where Chris Paul would play and you could hear the NBA saying, “We’ve got to stop this.” It’s not fair to the fans in New Orleans next year and it won’t be fair to fans in Orlando. The owners finally said, “Hey listen, if all these guys want to play in major cities, what can we do to stop it?” And, they are going to stop it one way or the other. I can promise that.”
ON DECERTIFICATION
Bartelstein: “It’s a complex issue. The goal going into this and Billy’s (Hunter) hope going into this thing, was that the league would negotiate in good faith and try to make a deal. The player’s association has made some gigantic leaps here. They have come a long, long way since the last deal to try and make a new deal, and they have not been met with that same effort by the league. And for David (Stern), with all due respect, to say the league has made some concessions is characterizing it in an unfair way when the players are the ones that made the concessions and tried to make a deal. They really haven’t been met anywhere near half way.”
Miller signed off by criticizing the players, saying most believe they are better than they really are and are leaning on the laurels of the players who came before them – specifically pointing out Rashard Lewis, Joe Johnson and Travis Outlaw and their contracts. Both are very skeptical of having a season at all.
If you want to check out the full interview, go here.
Do you agree with them?
How can Reggie call out those 3 guys for signing those contracts? Does he really expect Joe Johnson to say “hey Mr. Owner, I’m not worth the Max contract, just give me Ben Gordon money.”
Former players all seem to be backing the owners, what does that say about the type of players we have in the league now? Prima donnas.
^ I don’t necessarily agree with that reasoning. I don’t know this for a fact, can’t remember, but I’m willing to bet that during the last lockout if players from the 70s/80s were asked, they would’ve sided w/ the owners as well. Just how it goes…everyone always thinks they had it tougher in their day.
Wait, you mean to tell me the 2 guys who work as NBA TV analysts are siding with the owners, not because their jobs also depend on there being a season, but because the current players locked into a labor dispute are prima donnas? Interesting.
When does NCAA hoops start? And who are the top players and/or teams to follow this year?
i agree with chuck and miller.
Chuck and Reggie are hypocrites. I can’t recall former players criticizing them like they have and continue to criticize the players now. It seems to me they a and it doesn’t sit too well with me. These current group of players are very smart and more business savvy than Reggie and Charle’s generation. Most of today’s guys have come from good middle class families so the mentality is different. They aren’t satisfied with just being in the NBA and playing ball, they are businessmen and looking beyond basketball and for that I admire. They need to be applauded instead of being criticized and judged. Basketball is just a game and it seems these players recognize it as such!
I had a typo. But I meant it seems that Charles and Reggie are jealous of the opportunities that current players have and that they take advantage of the opportunities.
Agree with meka. Think they go through shit load. 82 games whew
Shorten the season and lessen the salary
I understand what the owners are saying if I’m investing in a team and my top player dips out then I loose money. Let’s be real TNT played 8 teams 75% of the time on television. If I owned the Bucks or Wolves I would be shaking right now. What if Love leaves, what if Jennings leaves, then your stuck with an over paid church league. Once that Lebron, Bosh, and Wade fiasco went down, I knew the owners and league were going to find some way to shut repeats of that down. And Joe Johnson does not deserve 120 million in no lifetime.