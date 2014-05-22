Charles Barkley Slams Miami Fans & Says LeBron Should Return To Cavs

Charles Barkley continues to say whatever is on his mind, regardless of who he insults, and this time he’s sounding off about the future of LeBron James. ‘Bron has an early termination option (ETO) this summer, and Sir Chuck thinks he should go back to Cleveland because, “Those fans in Miami are not real fans.” Good ol’ Chuck.

Barkley was on ESPN’s “SVP & Russillo,” radio show yesterday, and discussed where James might sign next — either this summer after opting out, or next summer when his contract expires. Per ESPN.com:

“I’ve always thought he was going to go back to Cleveland,” Barkley said. “Nobody dislikes LeBron. I think LeBron made a huge mistake with that ‘Decision’ crap. He’s come back and since admitted that. That’s the only thing people hold against LeBron. “He’s a great player, a great person. I hope he goes back to Cleveland. Those fans in Miami are not real fans, those fans in Cleveland are real fans. I’ve always hoped he would go back to Cleveland. That would be a great way to finish his career.”

The Cavs, in case you missed it, were graced with some fortuitous ping pong balls again on Tuesday night in the Draft lottery. They now have the No. 1 pick for a second consecutive year and the third time in four years.

Some will have claimed this could entice James to Cleveland, and Barkley thinks he should leave Miami because their fans would rather be on the beach getting a tan than at American Airlines Arena on time for the game, but the Cavs still have yet to make the playoffs since James’ absence. Meanwhile, LeBron is gunning for this third consecutive title and fourth trip to the Finals since signing in Miami.

A return to Cleveland would be a nice conclusion for James’ hall-of-fame career, but we doubt he’ll look at the option unless Cleveland gets their act together and proves they have the pieces to surround James for more cracks at the title.

Plus, the winters in Cleveland are brutal.

Should LeBron go back to Cleveland?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.