Charles Barkley Will Get A Statue Outside Of The Sixers Practice Facility

Charles Barkley started his basketball career in Philadelphia, spending eight seasons and establishing himself as one of the best players of his generation during his time in the City of Brotherly Love. While he left the city when his career took him to Phoenix and, eventually, Houston, Barkley is still a Philly legend, and as such, will get a major honor from the 76ers later this week.

The team announced that Barkley will become the latest ex-Sixer to get a statue outside of the team’s practice facility in New Jersey, making him the seventh person to receive this honor alongside Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, and Bobby Jones.

Sixers announce they will honor 80's legend Charles Barkley with a statue outside the practice facility next Friday. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 5, 2019

Barkley has previously seen his jersey number get retired by the franchise, as the team lifted his number into the rafters back in 2001. During his tenure with the team, the Round Mound of Rebound averaged 23.3 points and 11.6 boards per game while connecting on 57.6 percent of his shots from the field, and he still sits atop the Sixers all-time leaderboard in offensive rebounds, inhaling 2,688. To continue with the honors he received while he played in the city, Barkley was an All-NBA first and second-team selection on multiple occasions as a Sixer.