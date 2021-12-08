The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a thoroughly disappointing start, at least compared to preseason expectations. Los Angeles opened with a 12-12 record in the first 24 games and, while the Lakers have had injury issues along the way, the team hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire when at full strength. Those early-season hiccups have left many looking to place blame somewhere, with head coach Frank Vogel seemingly on something of a hot seat as a result.

On Tuesday, that topic came up during TNT’s Inside The NBA telecast, and Charles Barkley had some pointed words for Anthony Davis while defending Vogel’s honor.

"Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain't doing what you're supposed to do." Chuck sounds off on the Lakers' struggles this season 🗣 pic.twitter.com/HM9zReqeS5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2021

“Listen, Anthony Davis, you’ve got to play better,” Barkley said. “I said on this first night. If the Lakers were gonna be any good, it was all gonna be on you. It has nothing to do with Russell. Has nothing to do with LeBron, and the rest of them old ass geezers they put together out there. But now y’all have crossed the line, because I really like Frank Vogel. It ain’t his fault.

“In my opinion, I blame Anthony Davis,” Barkley continued. “Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to do. You’re 27 years old. You’re supposed to be in your prime. You’re supposed to be one of the five best players in the world. Up there with Giannis, Kevin Durant, and those guys. And you ain’t holding up your end of the bargain. So now I hear y’all are going to fire the head coach. That’s total B.S., man. Now I feel better.”

Davis has appeared in 23 of 24 games, and his counting stats are impressive with 24.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. However, Davis has seemingly lost his jump shot, making only 18.8 percent of three-point attempts, and the Lakers have an ugly -4.3 net rating with Davis on the floor this season. Los Angeles still has time to improve but, in pretty direct fashion, one of the loudest voices in the sport clearly challenged Davis and took some of the heat off Vogel.