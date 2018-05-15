TNT

For many NBA fans, Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Rockets in Houston was a fun, exciting game that saw Golden State ultimately pull away for a 119-106 win to swipe home court.

For Charles Barkley and Shaq (and some others), it was a depressing event because it spelled out the inevitable. The Rockets did well to keep things close for most of the game, reeling in Golden State every time the Warriors made one of their trademarked runs to open up a double-digit lead. However, Houston ran out of gas at the end and, coupled with an unfortunately timed missed backcourt violation, the Warriors’ onslaught led by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson proved to be too much.

After the game, TNT’s Inside the NBA crew opened the postgame show with Charles Barkley and Shaq shaking their heads and Chuck explaining why this series was over and wouldn’t last more than four games.