Charles Barkley Did His Usual Bang-Up Job On Inside The NBA’s ‘Who He Play For?’

10.19.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image

It was a busy offseason around the NBA, as usual, and it’s hard to keep up with all the player movement that happened during the free agency bonanza. So you could be forgiven if you don’t remember where some of the lesser-known names ended up once teams finished their annual shuffling of the decks.

Thankfully, as basketball writers, we don’t have to take yearly quizzes on our knowledge of which players went to which teams last summer. That isn’t the case for Charles Barkley, who gets put through the ringer at the start of each new season on TNT’s Inside the NBA with the program’s mock game show “Who He Play For?”

As the title suggest, the crew gives Barkley a player’s name, and he has to guess which team the player is on for that season. Historically, Chuck has not fared well in this endeavor, and watching him make wild, incorrect guesses is all part of the fun, so please enjoy this latest edition of “Who He Play For?”

