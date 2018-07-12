Getty Image

The NBA Summer League has gone about as well as you could hope if you’re a fan of the New York Knicks. Between Kevin Knox turning heads with his play and the fact that Frank Ntilikina was able to walk away from Summer League without picking up an injury, the Knicks went 2-for-2 on good things happening to the organization.

There was a piece of bad Knicks-related news that popped up on Thursday, however. It didn’t involve any current members of the organization, but rather, it was centered around beloved former big man Charles Oakley.

According to the Associated Press, Oakley was arrested on Sunday for alleged gambling fraud.

Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a statement. The agency said Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known. Oakley was booked and later released from jail. The regulatory agency would not release details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

TMZ added some details, reporting that Oakley tried to pull away a $100 chip when it became apparent he was going to lose his wager. In a statement to ESPN, Oakley’s attorney said “This is not a significant matter and we expect it to be resolved quickly.”