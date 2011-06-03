Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 2

What he said. Although I can’t decide if Miami lost or Dallas won. Most likely it was some indeterminate combination of the two. But no matter how you look at it, it was fun watchingquietly s*** his pants as Miami decided to go November 2010 on us. Anyway, here are the winners and losers of Game 2.

Winners

J.J. Barea: For jumping on Mike Miller WWE style for the three count. On the flip side, someone explain to me how Miller can get a technical for a “get off me” shove while Dwyane Wade can bark at the officials for two minutes after a no-call?

Hannah Storm: For ripping Jason Kidd to shreds during the halftime interview. We all know Jason Kidd is old, but Hannah felt the need to hammer it home. Not only did she emphasize his playing in the league for 17 seasons on multiple occasions, she noted that Wade was 12 when he entered the league and Dirk Nowitzki called him a fossil.

Brian Cardinal: For getting in the game! Any time I get to use the nickname “The Custodian,” I’m happy. And any time I get to see the love child of Brian Scalabrine and Matt Bonner, I’m just beaming.

Chris Bosh: For the most creative “throw me the alley-oop” signal. If there were ever any doubts that Chris Bosh is an alien, there shouldn’t be any now. Part of me wanted to slate him as a loser for Tyson Chandler‘s breaking up of the play, but Bosh gets an A for creativity.

Joel Anthony: For attempting ONE field goal in two games and scoring ZERO points. Yet somehow he’s still able to impact the game. You’d think he’d have at least one dunk after the entire Mavs defense converged on LeBron in the paint, but no. I think it’s better this way.

Miami Heat: Of course Miami is the biggest loser for choking away a 15-point lead, but props to its offensive firepower for being able to play effectively when one of its players literally doesn’t even attempt a field goal.

Mavs’ Towel Boy: For giving Dwyane Wade a mini-shove after celebrating a three in the fourth in front of the Mavs’ bench. Granted, he was too scared to actually tell him to stop celebrating in front of the entire Mavs team (well, so was the Mavs bench), but some semblance of effort was there.

Dirk Nowitzki: For sticking his tounge out on the game-winning lay-up. Scottie Pippen may think LeBron is better than Jordan, but Dirk clearly wants that comparison made public as well.