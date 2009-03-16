Charlie V Twitters During Halftime

When your sub-.500 squad is knotted 41-41 at the half against the defending world champs, what would you do during the halftime intermission? Listen to a quick halftime speech, stay loose, and get some shots up before the final 24 minutes begin? If you’re Charlie Villanueva, that’s not your style.
Charlie got himself hyped for the second half by sneaking in a quick Tweet, updating his 1,000-plus followers on his state of mind in the locker room.
In da locker room, snuck to post my twitt. We’re playing the Celtics, tie ball game at da half. Coach wants more toughness. I gotta step up.
Like a kid who fires off a couple texts in class without getting caught by his teacher, Charlie got a charge out of his halftime tweet. After the game ended, he admitted that it took some balls to pull this off.
It tooks some gangstaness to be able to twitt during the halftime of a game, but it took me like 10sec, real quick, didnt interfere.
What happens if Charlie is caught twittering at the half? Does the coaching staff take away his phone? If so, that would be the single most embarrassing thing to get punished for in NBA history. If that happened, Joe Alexander should be allowed to give him a wedgie.
And though Charlie probably didn’t need any extra incentive to play his best against the defending champs, he got an extra boost by publishing that he needed to step up. That’s just what he did, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the second half en route to a surprising win.
The halftime twitt actually motivated me.That’s why I did it, plus of course to keep you guys in the loop of some live action.
Source: Charlie V’s Twitter Page
CV31 is the best NBA player on Twitter, hands down. No contest. Yes, better than Shaq. Follow him and you’ll see why right away… he replies to people, puts up pics, and is very real. All the other guys on there should read his for an example of how to use it exactly the right way.
You use Myspace for the hoes, Facebook for business networking and family, Twitt for personal blog.
OR… you use Facebook to stay in touch w/ old friends, MySpace to catch pedofiles, and Twitter to make yourself feel more important than you actually are.
Also, when you post in Twitter. You can only use a maximum 140 (I think?) characters per post. So you are not only a retard for posting that you’re currently on the shitter. But you have to sound like one without too much explanation.
“Gangstaness”? No CV, not even close.
I wonder what will be next? Anyway preshate all the info. Sounds like facebook seems to be the best way I will prolly stick with that mostly.
It tooks some gangstaness to be able to twitt during the halftime of a game
This is the new quote in our office!! Holy hell that’s some good stuff, cuz you know gangstas are “twitting” before they bust a cap in someone. lol
I also love how “twitting” helped motivate him!
It’s also funny how times have changed. Because 10 years ago, this meant something totally different, “The halftime twitt actually motivated me.”
Charlie V. should get paid for this cuz he just furnished stand-up comedians throughout america a whole night of lines.
didn’t arenas play online poker at half of most games?
Skiles isn’t gonna like this. V is cool.
It tooks some gangstaness to be able to twitt during the halftime of a game
This is the new quote in our office!! Holy hell that’s some good stuff, cuz you know gangstas are “twitting” before they bust a cap in someone. lol
Now if only he showed as much enthusiasm when playing in the basketball court..