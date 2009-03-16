Charlie V Twitters During Halftime

When your sub-.500 squad is knotted 41-41 at the half against the defending world champs, what would you do during the halftime intermission? Listen to a quick halftime speech, stay loose, and get some shots up before the final 24 minutes begin? If you’re Charlie Villanueva, that’s not your style.



Charlie got himself hyped for the second half by sneaking in a quick Tweet, updating his 1,000-plus followers on his state of mind in the locker room.

In da locker room, snuck to post my twitt. We’re playing the Celtics, tie ball game at da half. Coach wants more toughness. I gotta step up.

Like a kid who fires off a couple texts in class without getting caught by his teacher, Charlie got a charge out of his halftime tweet. After the game ended, he admitted that it took some balls to pull this off.

It tooks some gangstaness to be able to twitt during the halftime of a game, but it took me like 10sec, real quick, didnt interfere.

What happens if Charlie is caught twittering at the half? Does the coaching staff take away his phone? If so, that would be the single most embarrassing thing to get punished for in NBA history. If that happened, Joe Alexander should be allowed to give him a wedgie.

And though Charlie probably didn’t need any extra incentive to play his best against the defending champs, he got an extra boost by publishing that he needed to step up. That’s just what he did, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the second half en route to a surprising win.

The halftime twitt actually motivated me.That’s why I did it, plus of course to keep you guys in the loop of some live action.

Source: Charlie V’s Twitter Page