Charlie Villanueva Shows You What $35 Million Can Buy

07.26.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

After Charlie Villanueva signed a five-year, $35 million contract with the Pistons last summer, we all thought he was going to have a big year. Well, so much for that happening. But at least he’s putting some of that money to good use. Over the weekend, Villanueva asked his Twitter followers if he should buy an Aston Martin Rapide or a Lexus LFA. After 45 minutes of taking input, he made his decision:

I think the Aston Martin Rapide it is, thanks twitterland

In case you were wondering, the base price for the Aston Martin Rapide is $199,950.

What do you think? Did he make the right decision?

