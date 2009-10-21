Charlotte Bobcats ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: Tyson Chandler, Gerald Henderson, Flip Murray, Derrick Brown, Stephen Graham

Lost: Emeka Okafor, Sean May, Juwan Howard, Cartier Martin

Ceiling: Playoffs. Finally.

You know the Bobcats’ regular script by now: Respectable talent and depth at (almost) every position, some good athletes and solid defenders, a solid scorer or two, a promising Lottery pick, and a healthy amount of preseason potential. Why will that finally translate to a playoff spot in 2010? Because they’ve got Larry Brown. While a lot of people (including myself) predicted doom in LB’s first year in Charlotte, he embraced this teaching opportunity and got the ‘Cats within a few games of the 8th seed in the East without an All-Star or even what you’d call a traditional go-to guy on the roster … The team’s best overall player, Gerald Wallace (16.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.7 spg), is an All-Star caliber defender and garbage-point scorer reminiscent of Shawn Marion in his prime … When the Bobcats need to create buckets in crunch time, though, that aforementioned go-to guy is Boris Diaw; while not quite Brandon Roy, he’s a smart playmaker and good ball-handler who can score from mid-range and inside and hit an occasional three … Ray Felton is one of the more underrated point guards in the League, and could be playing with a chip on his shoulder after sitting on the free agent market forever this summer. His backup, D.J. Augustin, is Charlotte’s best late-game shooter. Felton and free-agent pickup Flip Murray are the Cats’ two best scorers off the dribble … Tyson Chandler brings an athleticism to the center spot that former franchise player Emeka Okafor didn’t have, and in his last two healthy seasons (’06-07 and ’07-08) finished second and third, respectively, in the NBA in rebounding.

Basement: Lottery. Again.

Raja Bell isn’t the impact player he was at his peak in Phoenix, but he’s still an important part of Charlotte’s plans as one of their top defenders and better outside shooters. Bell injured his wrist in the preseason, and as of earlier today, was still undecided on surgery that could put him out for up to four months. Last night Brown started Augustin in Bell’s regular two-guard spot, but that gives the ‘Cats a small backcourt that would get taken advantage of defensively … Losing Bell also means more playing time for rookie Gerald Henderson, but he could be a victim of the Bobcats’ financial problems; because the organization decided not to pay the cost to field a summer-league team, Henderson was a ringer for Minnesota’s summer squad, and not training in Charlotte’s program could hurt his progress. (Henderson hasn’t really stood out yet in the preseason.) Same goes for second-year big man Alexis Ajinca, who might just stink … Chandler is a downgrade offensively from Okafor, and without Chris Paul to create looks for him, is pretty much a lock to be a single-digit scorer who still can’t shoot free throws. Backup center DeSagana Diop is just as one-dimensional; a good shot-blocker with hardly any offense to speak of … Wallace is always a health risk, due to his reckless style and just plain bad luck. And seriously, Boris Diaw is their go-to guy.

