Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have some of the best 90’s throwback uniforms in the NBA and, luckily, the league and Nike have recognized that and made Charlotte part of the group of teams to get “Classic” uniforms each of the last two years.

In 2017-18, the Hornets rocked their teal throwbacks to the delight of fans, and for their 30th anniversary season in 2018-19 they’re getting the white version as their “Classic” uniform. However, because this is an anniversary season, Charlotte is going a step further with the retro look and is bringing back the legendary court look for the games where they wear the throwback unis.

On Tuesday, the Hornets unveiled their “Classic Court” and it is absolutely stunning.