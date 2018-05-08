Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets are the latest NBA team to fill their head coaching vacancy. A little less than a month after the team decided to part ways with Steve Clifford, a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicates that Charlotte has tabbed Spurs assistant James Borrego as his successor. Wojnarowski announced the news on his Twitter account.

Borrego is only 40, but has packed a ton of experience into his coaching career. He joined the San Antonio Spurs’ staff in 2003 when he was 26 and became an assistant coach one year later. Additionally, Borrego has been an assistant coach for the then-New Orleans Hornets and the Orlando Magic before returning to San Antonio in 2015.