The Clippers Traded Up In The NBA Draft To Take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

06.21.18 1 hour ago

The first trade at the 2018 NBA Draft was a blockbuster, as the Dallas Mavericks moved up from the fifth overall pick to the third pick, sending the Atlanta Hawks a protected 2019 first round pick, to select Luka Doncic while the Hawks moved back to take Trae Young.

With the eighth pick, the Cavaliers took Collin Sexton out of Alabama, leaving one other lottery-caliber point guard on the draft board in Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Los Angeles Clippers, who held the 12th and 13th overall picks in the draft, made the second trade of the night to move up one spot to the No. 11 overall pick to take Gilgeous-Alexander, with the Hornets taking a pair of second round picks to move a spot back and land Miles Bridges out of Michigan State.

