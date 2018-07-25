The Hornets Will Bring Back Their Retro White Uniforms For 2018-19

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have had an interesting offseason, dealing Dwight Howard to the Nets to simply get him out of town and then signing Tony Parker to create a bit of a French Connection with Nicolas Batum.

There’s one major move most expect the Hornets to still make at some point before the trade deadline in moving star point guard Kemba Walker, but for now there hasn’t been any real chatter involving Walker this offseason. Until Walker gets moved, Charlotte will likely remain out of the spotlight as they are, at best, going to be fighting for one of the last playoff spots in the East.

That’s a bit unfortunate, because Charlotte is set to bring back one of the all-time great uniforms of the 90s this season with the white striped unis, a year after their teal uniforms were a huge success. The team announced the return of the white retro look on Wednesday with a video and a release, explaining their excitement to turn back the clock once again with their uniforms.