The Hornets Will Let Rich Cho Walk To Go After Ex-Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

#Michael Jordan #LA Lakers
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets have seen a number of big signings over the past few years fail to pan out as expected. Charlotte’s cap situation doesn’t look good moving forward and they have once again underachieved compared to expectations, sitting at No. 10 in the East at 24-33.

As often happens in a situation like this, general manager Rich Cho has found himself on the hot seat and after being unable to find a major deal at the trade deadline, it appears Cho is on his way out of Charlotte after seven seasons with the Hornets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday morning that Cho, whose contract runs up this summer, would not be re-signed by the Hornets and that Michael Jordan would be looking to bring in a veteran GM to try and turn things around. The name at the top of Charlotte’s list is reportedly ex-Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak.

