Chat Live With Dwight Howard Tomorrow Night

Before the season started, adidas and Eastbay got together to host a live chat with Derrick Rose. After the resounding success, they’ve decided to hold another one, this time with Dwight Howard. Way better than any USTREAM, from his rigorous training regimen to his shoe (the adidas TS Supernatural Commander), nothing will be off limits as Superman field questions tomorrow night.

Poised to become the first player in NBA history to lead the League in rebounding and blocked shots, Dwight will also be discussing the TECHFIT PowerWEB elbow sleeve and tank that he basically lives in, as well as other new additions to the TECHFIT apparel line. Also, in addition to picking his brain, chat participants will have the chance to win a signed TS Supernatural Commander shoe.

So tune in to www.eastbay.com/adidas tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2 at 7:00pm EST to ask questions and view Dwight’s live responses via video, and check back often. Word from our friends at adidas is that the NOW portal will host more athletes, product designers and athletic trainers in the coming weeks and months for live chats and Q&A sessions.

In case you can’t make it, what would you ask Dwight?

Other Stories About Dwight Howard:

– Create-A-Five: Building The Perfect NBA Center

– LeBron James Pins Dwight Howard On The Glass

– The NBA’s Top 10 Frontcourts

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.