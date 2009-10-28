Chat With Derrick Rose Tonight

While the Bulls don’t play until tomorrow night against the Spurs, reigning Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose is taking some time out of his busy schedule to talk to YOU. Way better than any USTREAM, from his rigorous training regimen to thoughts on the season to his new shoe, nothing will be off limits as D-Rose field questions tonight in a live online chat.
If you want in, the live chat will start at 7:00 PM EST (you can view a countdown here) and should be pretty sweet. The chat will be hosted on www.eastbay.com/adidas.
What would you ask Rose?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
How’s your 3 point shot coming along?
Yeah shrink, you killed him on that one
Yea Shrink balls, why drive to the lane and work on the mid range jumper? Just work on that 3 point shot, cause its such a get shot…
Special olympics ………..
Will it be an unfiltered chat?
I would rather have a nice unfiltered chat with an idiot like SJack, but I’m sure I could throw enough hate DRose’s way so that his game would be off tomorrow. I actually think he’s a decent player too…
I hope Rose has someone there helping him, because he’s not the best interview in the game. I love him as a player, but I’m just saying.
He’ll definetly be on the 2012 Olympic team replacing Kidd
@2 and 3,
Nice work hurling insults guys…
Since DRose already seems to be able to beat almost anyone off the dribble and since his mid range game is already pretty solid, don’t you think that the addition of a long(er) range jumper would be a nice addition to his game?
@ 7
Negative, he should be working on how to get his teammates involved a little bit more considering the fact that he is infact a PG. I dont ever wanna see D. Rose jack up 200 to 300 three’s in a season, or really anybody for that matter. Its a horrible shot unless your wide open, and have Steve Kerr form. Then again this is a DIME forum so basketball I.Q isnt running wild in here, so im sure alot of these dumb asses think a pull up three in someones face is a great shot to take. Its working so well for Golden State and New York.
@8
the deeper you can shoot the ball, the more close they are gonna guard you on the perimeter. stutters and things like that will work more if a guy is closing out on a guy that can shot it from deep, and then with d rose speed, he could jet right past em for a two hander … hows that for basketball iq … quit talkin smack yA queef!