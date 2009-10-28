Chat With Derrick Rose Tonight

#Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
10.28.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

While the Bulls don’t play until tomorrow night against the Spurs, reigning Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose is taking some time out of his busy schedule to talk to YOU. Way better than any USTREAM, from his rigorous training regimen to thoughts on the season to his new shoe, nothing will be off limits as D-Rose field questions tonight in a live online chat.

If you want in, the live chat will start at 7:00 PM EST (you can view a countdown here) and should be pretty sweet. The chat will be hosted on www.eastbay.com/adidas.

What would you ask Rose?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP