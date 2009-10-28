Chat With Derrick Rose Tonight

While the Bulls don’t play until tomorrow night against the Spurs, reigning Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose is taking some time out of his busy schedule to talk to YOU. Way better than any USTREAM, from his rigorous training regimen to thoughts on the season to his new shoe, nothing will be off limits as D-Rose field questions tonight in a live online chat.

If you want in, the live chat will start at 7:00 PM EST (you can view a countdown here) and should be pretty sweet. The chat will be hosted on www.eastbay.com/adidas.

What would you ask Rose?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.