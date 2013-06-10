Chauncey Billups Says He’s Interested in Joining the Miami Heat

Apparently it’s Ancient NBA Point God Day here at Dime. Next up, Chauncey Billups, who says he’s interested in joining the Miami Heat next season.

Here’s what Billups told Fox Sports Florida:

“Of course, I would have interest in Miami, of course,” Billups told FOX Sports Florida after having received the NBA’s inaugural Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award prior to Sunday night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat went after Billups after he was released in December 2011 as part of the NBA’s amnesty provision. However, the Los Angeles Clippers won the bidding process, and he has played with them the past two seasons.

But Billups, 36, said he will look at all options this summer. He was asked if the Clippers have any sort of inside track to re-sign him.

“I’m wide open,” Billups said. “Free agent means free.”

It remains to be seen if the Heat, who are pleased with young point guards Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole, might be willing to bring in a veteran at the position. But Billups said he’s been watching the Heat and believes he could be an asset.

“Absolutely, I could help them,” Billups said before the Heat faced San Antonio after having lost the Finals opener last Thursday.