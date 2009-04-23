Chauncey-Mania

Let’s try to put Chauncey Billups last two games in perspective: 67 points, 60% FG (18-30), 80% 3FG (12-15), 12 assists, and 0 turnovers. Those numbers are so impressive, they’ve made Chris Paul look like a clear loser in a head-to-head battle for the first time since… February 2008 when Deron Williams gave him 29 and 11, and CP3 only had 6 points and 6 assists? Even if CP3 has been one of three guys to take Chauncey’s offensive onslaught, Big Shot’s dominance has totally overshadowed anything Paul has done (35 points, 24 assists, 9 TO’s).



Chauncey has been so good that he’s right up there as the most impressive single performer through two games of the playoffs with LeBron, Ben Gordon, Rajon Rondo, Kobe and maybe Brandon Roy. In fact, Billups’ numbers have been the best of the bunch.

But the best compliment of all might be that Chauncey has become the most fun guy to watch on the Nuggets – a team that has taken Phoenix’s place as playoff must-see TV. While Chris Andersen gets a raucous ovation every time he checks into the game, and JR Smith‘s quick-trigger makes him tough to take your eyes off of, Chauncey is the guy that makes you stop and stare right now. He’s mixed in some transition three’s, gritty spin moves and sweet behind-the-back passes, thereby adding some flash to his usually rock-steady hand.

“I’m in a nice little groove right now,” … “The guys have been playing great, man, around me. It’s been a lot of fun.”

That being said, don’t count out CP3. He’s as tough a competitor as exists in the League right now. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him come out in Game 3 with a chip on his shoulder, gunning for a win. Even if the Nuggets have rolled through two games, I can’t wait for Game 3.