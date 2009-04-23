Chauncey-Mania

Let’s try to put Chauncey Billups last two games in perspective: 67 points, 60% FG (18-30), 80% 3FG (12-15), 12 assists, and 0 turnovers. Those numbers are so impressive, they’ve made Chris Paul look like a clear loser in a head-to-head battle for the first time since… February 2008 when Deron Williams gave him 29 and 11, and CP3 only had 6 points and 6 assists? Even if CP3 has been one of three guys to take Chauncey’s offensive onslaught, Big Shot’s dominance has totally overshadowed anything Paul has done (35 points, 24 assists, 9 TO’s).
Chauncey has been so good that he’s right up there as the most impressive single performer through two games of the playoffs with LeBron, Ben Gordon, Rajon Rondo, Kobe and maybe Brandon Roy. In fact, Billups’ numbers have been the best of the bunch.
But the best compliment of all might be that Chauncey has become the most fun guy to watch on the Nuggets – a team that has taken Phoenix’s place as playoff must-see TV. While Chris Andersen gets a raucous ovation every time he checks into the game, and JR Smith‘s quick-trigger makes him tough to take your eyes off of, Chauncey is the guy that makes you stop and stare right now. He’s mixed in some transition three’s, gritty spin moves and sweet behind-the-back passes, thereby adding some flash to his usually rock-steady hand.
“I’m in a nice little groove right now,” … “The guys have been playing great, man, around me. It’s been a lot of fun.”
That being said, don’t count out CP3. He’s as tough a competitor as exists in the League right now. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him come out in Game 3 with a chip on his shoulder, gunning for a win. Even if the Nuggets have rolled through two games, I can’t wait for Game 3.
If CP cant turn it around in front of their home crowd in game 3, they’re toast. Damn the C’s shoulda picked up Birdman
So what Dime picked Paul, hell, we are wrong sometimes. Although it clearly was a discussion between Dwight, Bron and Dwayne, we’re only human.
Not so for Mr. Billups in Games 1 and 2 tho. Killing! He’s right up there with the elite the way he’s rolling right now. i seriously thought for a sec chris was cryin when they caught him in the fourth on the bench.. Billups is plain nasty! He’s 32 and wants to prove so many people wrong for counting him. not just for trading him, not getting a team usa nod. i think he’s kinda pissed that a lot of people, i repeat, counted him out given how hard he’s worked since he got to the L. Chauncy used to lift same weights Ben Wallace did. Even Carlesimo picked on that, Chauncy’s tired of hearing about these young pgs, he knew for a while he was gon do what he did come play-off time. that’s just how grown ass man roll. smooth!
you guys @ Dime arent going live the CP3 as DPOY thing down..
how much longer before Melo starts gettin salty about Chauncey, Birdman and JR gettin all his shine? I read over ten articles about the Nuggets bringin it, but you never hear Melo mentioned. It’s only a matter of time…
How can you deny those numbers?? Some fool tried tellin me Melo doesn’t deserve alot of the credit for their playoff success so far…
“Some fool tried telling me Chauncey doesnt deserve alot of the credit…”
The thing I don’t understand is, why do people have such a short memory when it comes to Chauncey Billups? He’s been rollin like this since he got to Detroit 7 years ago.
People always want to label other guys in this league as ‘selfish’ players, but at the end of the day, these are the same guys – Kobe, Iverson, Melo – who get recognition as being the best players in the league.
Chauncey, on the other hand, is one of the best team players in the HISTORY of the game. All this guy does is win games for his team and makes his teammates look good in the process. However, his name rarely comes up when you’re talking about the top 5 point guards in the league and NEVER comes up when you’re talking about the best overall players in the league.
It’s time people started putting this dude on some of these lists!!!
Chauncey is amazing…he always has the Flash though Dime…he just doesn’t do it every play like Rondo…remember when he totally owned Robert Horry in the Finals with the fake behind the back…sick. It hurts to see him not wearing the Pistons jersey, and he will always be a Piston to me…I don’t think I could ever Boo the guy when he plays the Pistons…Even if the Nuggets were 20 piecing the Pistons, i’d probably still cheer every time he hit a bucket or dropped a sweet dish…
oh and btw Brian Scalabrine looks like Will Ferrell in Semi Pro with the headband…
K Dizzle is dizzy. Did you see how excited Melo was in game one when he had like 8 point s and had been on the bench for about twelve minutes?
He was standing up cheering like a kid, clappin his team on like a champ.
This years playoffs are flippin hot and the nuggets are … I’m just excited about the first two games, we’ll see, but go’damnnnnnn
I’m glad I here in Detroit watching Mr.Big Shot tear up while A.I. is tearing up a bag of Cheetos on the couch. Good Trade Dumars. Way to demoralize a team for a season in one swift move.
“That being said, don’t count out CP3.” – Amen.
Yep I know a whole bunch of people said that chauncey doesn’t deserve all the credit for this team doing what their doing right wrong he’s the main reason cus I don’t think that Denver would be the number 2 seed if they didn’t have billups and they were just led by Melo only. Chauncy has brought hope and excitement to this team being that chancey is a winner so he knows how to do the right think so that he can ultimately win it all again. I just hope that melo is learning from chauncey so it can help melo ultimately mature like Lebron and D-wade.
Every person I know back here in Detroit is rooting for Billups…. I think Denver has gained the hearts of all the Pistons fans especially because the only real basketball worth watching at the Palace of Auburn Hills is when Tweety Nolan and our WNBA Sparks play in the summer.
Is the series over?I thought u had to win 4 not 2.I guess Im wrong.