Check out Kyrie Irving’s Custom Skullcandy Headphones

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.28.12 6 years ago

Everyone gets hooked up during NBA All-Star Weeekend, that’s a given. Obviously though, no one makes out better than NBA players.

All-Star Weekend is when they always get laced with the most elite, exclusive product. Check out what Kyrie Irving picked up, compliments of Skullcandy: Custom-designed Skullcandy Cleveland Cavalier 1-of-1 NBA Mix Master headphones.

They were a pre-emptive gift for Kyrie before killing it in the Rising Stars Challenge. Irving took home MVP honors, knocking down all eight three-point attempts en route to 34 points, leading Team Chuck to a 146-133 victory over Team Shaq.

For more info on SkullCandy’s NBA Dream Team, GO HERE.

