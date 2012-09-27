Check Out The Phoenix Suns Brilliant New Court

This morning, Trey Kirby of The Basketball Jones posted these pics of the new Phoenix Suns court.

Aside from being way toned down from the Suns’ flaming bird-dominated courts of old (which is victory in and of itself), there’s something else that makes the court pretty brilliant.

It doesn’t matter what side of the arena your seats are located, fans can still read the “Suns” logo at center court perfectly, as shown here when TBJ flips the photo:

From the Suns’ web site:

One change that Daily pointed to as the “eye-catcher” is the jump circle at center court, which no longer features the team’s PHX bird logo. Instead, it’s a contemporary-looking wordmark with “SUNS” spelled out. The goal behind the change was to create an ambigram so that fans can read the team name no matter which side of the arena they sit. The effect that creates, Daily said, is something that should bring eyes back to center-court on a regular basis. “We’re going to have our name front-and-center,” Daily said. “Previously, we had the Phoenix bird logo, which is an iconic logo that we’ve always used â€“ and we still wanted to incorporate that. But to have Suns there in the middle, where everyone can see it â€“ regardless of where you’re sitting â€“ I think that’s going to be the first thing that people notice.”

What do you think of the Suns’ new floor?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook