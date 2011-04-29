Chi-Town’s Finest Set For The Chicago United Hoops Classic

Just when you thought the high school basketball season was over, some of Chi-Town’s finest decided to hold a game. Tomorrow, the inaugural Chicago United Hoops Classic will feature premier prep school players from Chicago’s South and West Sides at the Sullivan Athletic Center on the campus of DePaul University. Here are the rosters:

SOUTH SIDE

Bruce Barron (PG/SG), Brehm Prep

Macari Brooks (PG/SG), Rich South

Jerome Brown (SF), Morgan Park

Julius Brown (PG), Hillcrest

Jamee Crockett (SF), Crete-Monee

Deshawn Delaney (SF), Carver

Ahman Fells (PF), Simeon

Brian Greene (SG), Thornton

Phillip Greene (SG), IMG

Julian Lewis (SF), Homewood-Flossmoor

George Marshall (PG), Brooks

Greg Mays (C), Crete-Monee

Mike Powell (PG), Brooks

Mike Turner (PF), University High

Darien Walker (SG), Simeon

WEST SIDE

Kortney Darby (PF), St. Patricks

Joseph Edwards (SF/PF), St. Josephs

Tevin Harris (PF), Providence St. Mel

Frank Kaminsky (C), Benet Academy

Alphonse Matthews (SG/SF), Farragut

Kwaie Pearson (PG), Whitney Yount

David Sobolewski (PG), Benet Academy

Tyrone Staggers (SF), St. Ignatius

Keifer Sykes (PG), Marshall

D.J. Tolliver (SG), Farragut

Greg Travis (SG), Curie

Tino Vazquez (PF), Proviso East

Gabe Williams (PG), Farragut

Jacob Williams (SF), St. Patricks

Kieran Woods (SG), Crane

The teams are also coached by four of the top high school coaches in the area. Robert Smith (Simeon) – a finalist for National High School Coach of the Year – and Robert Locke (Brooks) will lead the South, while William “Wolf” Nelson (Farragut) and Tim Anderson (Crane) will lead the West.

In addition to the game, Converse – the official footwear and apparel sponsor of the Classic – will present the official Converse Open Gym halftime show featuring sports celebrities and local students participating in interactive basketball drills. Scheduled to appear and participate are Kyle Korver, Arthur Agee (Hoop Dreams), Jarrett Payton (son of Bears legend Walter Payton), Bears running back Kahlil Bell and cornerback D.J. Moore, and South Side’s own rapper/producer Jeremih.

The event is working to promote non-violence among Chicago’s youth and to shine a spotlight on the importance of education. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both the Norm Van Lier Scholarship Fund and Chicago-based anti-violence organization, Purpose Over Pain.

Tickets will be available on game day ($15 adults, $7 students) at the box office or online. But if you can’t make it, the game will be streamed live on Comcast SportsNet and ClickStreamTV. CLICK HERE to signup for the global webcast and access game-day action.

For more information, visit www.chiunitedhoopsclassic.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

