Chi-Town’s Finest Set For The Chicago United Hoops Classic

Just when you thought the high school basketball season was over, some of Chi-Town’s finest decided to hold a game. Tomorrow, the inaugural Chicago United Hoops Classic will feature premier prep school players from Chicago’s South and West Sides at the Sullivan Athletic Center on the campus of DePaul University. Here are the rosters:
SOUTH SIDE
Bruce Barron (PG/SG), Brehm Prep
Macari Brooks (PG/SG), Rich South
Jerome Brown (SF), Morgan Park
Julius Brown (PG), Hillcrest
Jamee Crockett (SF), Crete-Monee
Deshawn Delaney (SF), Carver
Ahman Fells (PF), Simeon
Brian Greene (SG), Thornton
Phillip Greene (SG), IMG
Julian Lewis (SF), Homewood-Flossmoor
George Marshall (PG), Brooks
Greg Mays (C), Crete-Monee
Mike Powell (PG), Brooks
Mike Turner (PF), University High
Darien Walker (SG), Simeon
WEST SIDE
Kortney Darby (PF), St. Patricks
Joseph Edwards (SF/PF), St. Josephs
Tevin Harris (PF), Providence St. Mel
Frank Kaminsky (C), Benet Academy
Alphonse Matthews (SG/SF), Farragut
Kwaie Pearson (PG), Whitney Yount
David Sobolewski (PG), Benet Academy
Tyrone Staggers (SF), St. Ignatius
Keifer Sykes (PG), Marshall
D.J. Tolliver (SG), Farragut
Greg Travis (SG), Curie
Tino Vazquez (PF), Proviso East
Gabe Williams (PG), Farragut
Jacob Williams (SF), St. Patricks
Kieran Woods (SG), Crane
The teams are also coached by four of the top high school coaches in the area. Robert Smith (Simeon) – a finalist for National High School Coach of the Year – and Robert Locke (Brooks) will lead the South, while William “Wolf” Nelson (Farragut) and Tim Anderson (Crane) will lead the West.
In addition to the game, Converse – the official footwear and apparel sponsor of the Classic – will present the official Converse Open Gym halftime show featuring sports celebrities and local students participating in interactive basketball drills. Scheduled to appear and participate are Kyle Korver, Arthur Agee (Hoop Dreams), Jarrett Payton (son of Bears legend Walter Payton), Bears running back Kahlil Bell and cornerback D.J. Moore, and South Side’s own rapper/producer Jeremih.
The event is working to promote non-violence among Chicago’s youth and to shine a spotlight on the importance of education. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both the Norm Van Lier Scholarship Fund and Chicago-based anti-violence organization, Purpose Over Pain.
Tickets will be available on game day ($15 adults, $7 students) at the box office or online. But if you can’t make it, the game will be streamed live on Comcast SportsNet and ClickStreamTV. CLICK HERE to signup for the global webcast and access game-day action.
For more information, visit www.chiunitedhoopsclassic.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Man, Chicago has too much young talent for a program like DePaul to be so bad for so long. I hope Oliver Purnell can bring them back to relevance.
my guy Ahman Fells is going to be repping UIC. He’s been one of the best players for my AAU program and a good kid all around.
Glad to see Chicago getting the non superstar kids some exposure too. There is way too much talent in this city, the aau circuit is crazy here.