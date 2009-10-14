Chicago Bulls ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: James Johnson, Taj Gibson, Jannero Pargo, Derrick Byars

Lost: Ben Gordon, Tim Thomas, Linton Johnson, Anthony Roberson

Ceiling: Eastern Conference semifinals

Everybody’s favorite underdog in ’09 has the pieces to advance in the 2010 postseason. Derrick Rose leads the way, quickly climbing up the ranks as one of the best point guards in the League and taking his place as the focal point of the offense now that Ben Gordon is gone. John Salmons takes over as the #2 scorer; he averaged 18.3 points in 26 regular-season games with Chicago last season, and 18.1 in the postseason. Along with Rose, he’s another guy who can create his own shot, and while his long-range shooting isn’t as effective or consistent as Gordon, he is a better defender and can play the two or the three. While there isn’t a “star” amongst the big men, Chicago is strong in that area: Joakim Noah and Tyrus Thomas are an athletic and defensive-minded 4/5 combo; Brad Miller was a huge midseason pickup who provides another element of offense from the high post; and rookies James Johnson and Taj Gibson have been solid in the preseason. Kirk Hinrich is probably the best backup point guard in the game, and Jannero Pargo is definitely the best third-string PG who can also play the two. Luol Deng will be the X-factor; last season he was racked by injuries and universally considered a bust in the first year of his $70 million contract, but his numbers actually weren’t that bad (14.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.2 spg). If Deng is healthy and plays like he wants to prove he deserves the money, the Bulls become that much more dangerous offensively and defensively.

Basement: 8th seed, 1st-round exit

Whereas the Bulls were mostly underrated last season, this time the predictions might be swinging the other way. Rose is on the fast track to being a Top-5 point guard in the League, but the loss of Gordon still hurts significantly. Nobody on the roster can shoot like Gordon, or has his proven crunch-time track record. While Thomas shows some traces of getting better offensively, he and Noah still need a lot of work on that end of the floor; Noah may have to resign himself to living on drive-and-dishes and putbacks. Deng is still bothered by the leg injury that ended his ’08-09 season, being brought along slowly in training camp. Then there’s Vinny Del Negro. Even during the Bulls/Celtics series, some of his decisions were indefensible; there aren’t many playoff-caliber coaches in the East who you could see Del Negro outwitting in a high-pressure situation, especially without a bail-out shooter like Gordon. The future is bright for Chicago — perhaps brighter than any other team in the conference — but they’re still a couple of years away from the big time.

