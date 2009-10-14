Chicago Bulls ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…
Added: James Johnson, Taj Gibson, Jannero Pargo, Derrick Byars
Lost: Ben Gordon, Tim Thomas, Linton Johnson, Anthony Roberson
Ceiling: Eastern Conference semifinals
Everybody’s favorite underdog in ’09 has the pieces to advance in the 2010 postseason. Derrick Rose leads the way, quickly climbing up the ranks as one of the best point guards in the League and taking his place as the focal point of the offense now that Ben Gordon is gone. John Salmons takes over as the #2 scorer; he averaged 18.3 points in 26 regular-season games with Chicago last season, and 18.1 in the postseason. Along with Rose, he’s another guy who can create his own shot, and while his long-range shooting isn’t as effective or consistent as Gordon, he is a better defender and can play the two or the three. While there isn’t a “star” amongst the big men, Chicago is strong in that area: Joakim Noah and Tyrus Thomas are an athletic and defensive-minded 4/5 combo; Brad Miller was a huge midseason pickup who provides another element of offense from the high post; and rookies James Johnson and Taj Gibson have been solid in the preseason. Kirk Hinrich is probably the best backup point guard in the game, and Jannero Pargo is definitely the best third-string PG who can also play the two. Luol Deng will be the X-factor; last season he was racked by injuries and universally considered a bust in the first year of his $70 million contract, but his numbers actually weren’t that bad (14.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.2 spg). If Deng is healthy and plays like he wants to prove he deserves the money, the Bulls become that much more dangerous offensively and defensively.
Basement: 8th seed, 1st-round exit
Whereas the Bulls were mostly underrated last season, this time the predictions might be swinging the other way. Rose is on the fast track to being a Top-5 point guard in the League, but the loss of Gordon still hurts significantly. Nobody on the roster can shoot like Gordon, or has his proven crunch-time track record. While Thomas shows some traces of getting better offensively, he and Noah still need a lot of work on that end of the floor; Noah may have to resign himself to living on drive-and-dishes and putbacks. Deng is still bothered by the leg injury that ended his ’08-09 season, being brought along slowly in training camp. Then there’s Vinny Del Negro. Even during the Bulls/Celtics series, some of his decisions were indefensible; there aren’t many playoff-caliber coaches in the East who you could see Del Negro outwitting in a high-pressure situation, especially without a bail-out shooter like Gordon. The future is bright for Chicago — perhaps brighter than any other team in the conference — but they’re still a couple of years away from the big time.
I hope my beloved Bulls can get back on track this year. The only significant loss was Gordon but he burned a bridge with me after how he handled his contract situation.
Now if only we go go back in time with Deng’s contract situation…
Chicago could really disappoint this season. I could see them easily missing the playoffs. The big men should be improved quite a bit. But who is the go-to scorer? I guess Rose. I am not sold on Salmons at all. Pargo could be key to somewhat replace Gordon’s firepower.
If Toronto and the Wiz are the real deal like a lot of Dimesters (their fans) seem to think, Chicago lands in 7th–assuming they top the overrated Heat. But Indiana, Philly and (?) Detroit are in the fight too. Basement for Bulls is too high.
I dont see it. I think their ceiling is 1st round exit. Toronto and Washington are both better teams at this stage and factor them in to have a better record. That puts them 5th and 6th. Miami would be my pick for 8th and Chicago would be 7th, facing one of Boston, Magic or Cavs. Boston will be looking for revenge and KG will be looking to punk Derrick Rose out. The less said about thier chances against Magic and Cavs the better.
and Austin,I concur Kevin Bacon was excellent in A Few Good Men. Love that film!
Where is the Fantasy Doctor at? With the season coming up I’m surprised he hasn’t surfaced yet, seeing as how most leagues are already drafting. I made a killing in one of my leagues getting Paul Millsap, David West, Dwight Howard, and Amare on my squad(talk about tradable goods.)
I really like the Bulls, particularly after they picked up Salmons and Miller. I think they have a nice balanced attack although they’ll miss Gordon’s ability to score in bunches. I think their ceiling depends on whether Deng can step (back) up his game. He looked great in his contract year but just disappeared at times during games this past season.
I don’t see them missing the playoffs though and so I have to agree with AB’s predictions.
if Deng and Thomas can step up then they’ll be in good shape, they still in of need a solid center though
“Kirk Hinrich is probably the best backup point guard in the game” I love how he is not on the earlier list of best back up points.
On the way up.As long as D Rose there they got a shot.I wonder what Tony Parker would do for this squad in D Rose spot.
@Doc,
I wonder what Drose would do would that Spurs squad. A all-time great coach, all-time great PF, and one of the best SG’s in the game.
Parker on the bulls would mean more losses and more frustration for TP when there are no other great players to take the defense’s attention off him, allowing him to coast into the lane for his floater.
as for the article, the bulls will be slightly above avg this year as long as Rose doesn’t hurt and Tyrus gets on Vinny’s good side to get 35min a game.
The Bulls showed thier ASS off in the 1st round last year. that was just a taste of thing to come. But they did have Ben “Imma Just Throw That $hit Up” Gordon. but aside from that the team is pretty damn good. I am interested to see if Deng lives up to his money. his stats dont lie but u know how that goes sometimes…