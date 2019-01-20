The Bulls Made A Dwyane Wade Tribute Video For His Final Game In Chicago

There aren’t too many games left before we’ll all say goodbye to Dwyane Wade. The Miami Heat guard and the future Hall of Fame inductee announced before the season that he plans on calling it a career at the end of the year, saying he was going to come back for one last dance.

There’s been some fanfare regarding Wade’s final year in the association, but for the most part, we haven’t seen a full-blown Derek Jeter-esque retirement tour for the former NBA Finals MVP. However, we did get a really cool moment on Saturday night, as Wade and the Heat traveled to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

Beyond the fact that Wade is a native of the Windy City, he suited up for the Bulls during the 2016-17 season. With this being the last game he’ll play in Chicago, the Bulls decided to put together a tribute video for Wade, one which highlighted what he did on the court and in the community during his year in the city. And of course, because Wade’s a Chicago guy, the only thing that made sense was for the video to feature music by Chance the Rapper.

