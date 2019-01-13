The Bulls Will Reportedly Give Head Coach Jim Boylen A Raise

Getty Image

The Jim Boylen era in Chicago can best be described as tumultuous. After assuming the role of head coach in the aftermath of the team’s decision to fire Frank Hoiberg, Boylen has led the team to a 5-13 record while trying to implement a culture in the Windy City that nearly led to an all-out revolt by his players.

Despite all of this, the Bulls brass believes Boylen deserves a chance to coach beyond this year, which is why he wasn’t given the interim tag when he was promoted and was given the chance to coach next season. As it turns out, Chicago didn’t think it was paying him enough, as a report indicated that Boylen got a new contract on Saturday with a pay raise.

The news was first reported by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, with additional confirmation coming from Shams Charania of The Athletic.