Derrick Rose & The Chicago Bulls Are Gone Fishin’

Behind 24 points and seven rebounds from John Wall, Washington came into Chicago and ended the Bulls’ season last night, 75-69, finishing off a series that was never really close. The Wizards will now meet the winner of Indiana/Atlanta and have a legitimate shot to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since… 1979.

Afterward, we got what everyone was waiting on… and, predictably, TNT’s “Inside The NBA” crew did D-Rose dirty.

image via reddit.com/r/nba

