Derrick Rose & The Chicago Bulls Are Gone Fishin’

#Chicago Bulls
04.30.14 4 years ago

Behind 24 points and seven rebounds from John Wall, Washington came into Chicago and ended the Bulls’ season last night, 75-69, finishing off a series that was never really close. The Wizards will now meet the winner of Indiana/Atlanta and have a legitimate shot to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since… 1979.

Afterward, we got what everyone was waiting on… and, predictably, TNT’s “Inside The NBA” crew did D-Rose dirty.

image via reddit.com/r/nba

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagINSIDE THE NBASmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP