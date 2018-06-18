Who The Chicago Bulls Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

06.18.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Many in the NBA community, myself included, projected the Chicago Bulls as the worst team in the league before the 2017-2018 season. After all, the club dealt Jimmy Butler for future-facing assets at the 2017 NBA Draft and, with injury concerns entering the campaign, there wasn’t a lot to be excited about on the floor for this rebuilding franchise.

However, the Bulls overachieved on the floor when compared to expectations, producing periods of legitimate success (despite lengthy absences from Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and others) and avoiding the absolute basement of the league. That did come with a cost, though, as Chicago picks at No. 7 (and No. 22) overall in the upcoming draft, limiting the team’s options when it comes to home run upside.

On the bright side for Bulls fans, there is talent to be had in what projects to be a strong draft class and that extends to the No. 7 selection. As far as the roster is concerned, only 2017 lottery pick Lauri Markkanen appears untouchable (although if RFA Zach LaVine receives a max or near-max deal this summer from them you can add him to that list) and, with that in mind, the possibilities open up considerably when accounting for fit. The Bulls, like any rebuilding organization, should simply be concerned with taking the best player available and, with that in mind, here are a few options that would make sense in Chicago at either of their first round selections.

