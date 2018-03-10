Getty Image

The NBA sent the Bulls a message recently that they couldn’t so brazenly be tanking by making Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday, two of their better veterans, inactive for the rest of the season.

The league reportedly warned Chicago that if they didn’t start playing Lopez and Holiday they would face the consequences, so on Friday night the two were back in the starting lineup. However, what the Bulls did against the Pistons on Friday was arguably just as obvious an effort to tank as simply having those two listed as inactive and not playing them.

Lopez and Holiday played all 12 minutes of the first quarter, in which Chicago took a 26-21 lead over Detroit. They combined for 15 points and four rebounds in the opening period and then never saw the court again. The result for Chicago was a 99-83 loss, dropping them to 22-43 on the season.

There are no guarantees the Bulls would have held on to win had Lopez and Holiday played a normal amount against the Pistons. Those two played a lot early in the season and Chicago was terrible then too, so it stands to reason they would’ve lost anyways, but it might not have been as lopsided a loss and, most importantly to the NBA, it wouldn’t have been so obvious that they were tanking.