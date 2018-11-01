The Bulls New Alternates Are Based Off The Chicago City Flag

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are one of those franchises that doesn’t have to make too many uniform changes. When Michael Jordan came through Chicago and brought the franchise to prominence it was done so with a classic logo and style that they still wear to this day. Winning franchises are given that kind of luxury, but now that Nike has City themed alternate jerseys it allows even the Bulls to get a little creative and try something new every once in a while.

The Bulls have gone the route of honoring Chicago’s city flag in their alternate jersey and it works well. Chicago has a very cool city flag and it’s honestly been underutilized by the teams that play there, so seeing the Bulls embrace it is fun.