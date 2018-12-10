Robin Lopez And Lauri Markkanen Reportedly Talked The Bulls Out Of No-Showing Practice

The Chicago Bulls are not having a good year, which was to be expected by most any impartial observer when taking a look at their roster entering the season.

However, the dysfunction within the organization has been far greater than most anticipated, and things hit a new low in Chicago over the weekend with new coach Jim Boylen. The Bulls lost to the Celtics on Saturday night by 56 points, the largest loss in franchise history and tied an NBA record for the worst home loss in league history. In that game, Boylen mass-subbed all five starters on two separate instances, the second of which drew confusion from his players and led to some frustration after the game.

Boylen announced that, despite having just played a back-to-back, the Bulls would be having a full practice on Sunday, something that almost never happens in the NBA. What ended up happening was the players arrived early for a players only meeting, which turned into a two-hour long meeting that superseded practice once the coaches arrived as everyone aired their grievances.

