Getty Image

Jabari Parker has found himself in an awkward position, as the Chicago Bulls forward has fallen out of the team’s regular rotation. It’s not uncommon for a player to have this happen to them after a coaching change, which has happened in Chicago as Jim Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg, but Parker came to the Bulls hoping to revitalize his career with his hometown squad. Unfortunately for him, that hasn’t happened, and even though he’s optimistic he’ll get back into the rotation, it’s hard to see him sticking around beyond this season.

In fact, it’s possible that Parker doesn’t even finish out the year in Chicago. According to a report by K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls have been in touch with a few NBA teams about possible trades for Parker. It’s not just a matter of Chicago kicking the tires on a deal, either, as Johnson reports there is interest in acquiring him.