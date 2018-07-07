The Chicago Bulls Have Reportedly Matched Zach LaVine’s $78 Million Offer Sheet

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Chicago Bulls
07.06.18 1 hour ago

After a few quiet days on the free agent front, the NBA finally gave us some more major news as Zach LaVine received a massive offer sheet from the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The 4-year, $78 million offer sheet signed by LaVine was an aggressive offer, especially considering it’s a fully guaranteed deal with no team or player options, and there were plenty of people wondering whether the Bulls would be willing to match such a large deal. LaVine himself even mentioned he was disappointed in the Bulls not coming to him with an offer, which is an annual occurrence in restricted free agency as players get frustrated that teams (rightfully) let the market dictate the player’s offer.

However, despite all of that, the Bulls, who had 48 hours to match, quickly made the decision to agree to that deal and retain LaVine’s services for the next four years, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

