Chicago gores Toronto in crucial matchup; Kobe Bryant comes up short in the clutch

All due respect to ABC’s star-studded Sunday lineup, but the game that mattered most yesterday was Raptors vs. Bulls, with the last playoff spot in the East essentially on the line … You hate to say that one team “wanted it more” than the other when none of us really has any idea what’s going on inside each locker room, but for all intents and purposes, it looked like Chicago wanted it more. Right from the get-go they were just more active, more energetic and appeared more focused. Getting pull-up jumpers from Derrick Rose (26 pts, 7 asts) and momentum-building dunks from Taj Gibson early on, the Bulls went up by double-digits early in the second quarter, then extended the lead to 19 early in the third quarter and never looked back. Not to mention Toronto had zero answer for Joakim Noah, who put up 18 points, 19 boards and 7 assists … Hedo Turkoglu ditched the mask, and apparently put on some Dennis Rodman drawers while he was at it. Hedo pulled down a career-high 19 boards to go with 9 assists, but like The Worm he forgot his jumper, going 2-for-12 from the field … Without Chris Bosh, everybody in Toronto wants Andrea Bargnani to be more aggressive and operate closer to the basket. When Bargs (18 pts) got an and-one layup in the first half, one announcer screamed, “Enough of this jump shot nonsense! Play the city game!” … This game didn’t solely determine the 8th seed. In fact, the Bulls have a significantly tougher final two games than Toronto. While the Raps get the Pistons and Knicks to close out the regular season, Chicago has the Celtics and Bobcats … Question: Why was Kobe playing against the Blazers yesterday when L.A. already has the top seed in the West locked up? Answer: Because he doesn’t know how to do anything else. (Actually, the real answer is that L.A. can still finish with a better record than Orlando, which would get them homecourt should there be a Finals rematch.) … Crazy finish to this one. Already managing without Brandon Roy (knee) in the second half, Portland must have felt like they were playing 5-on-8 with some of the calls/no-calls against them. The Blazers were up five with under a minute to go after Andre Miller blew past Derek Fisher for an easy layup with no help D that encapsulated L.A.’s two biggest problems going into the postseason — their bigs are sometimes too soft, and D-Fish can’t guard anybody anymore. But then Kobe took over: He nailed a three when Fisher set a blatantly obvious moving screen on Martell Webster that gave Kobe room to shoot, then Kobe got a lefty finger roll and-one while LaMarcus Aldridge (24 pts, 11 rebs) was standing right there to take a charge. (Which you know you’re not getting called against Kobe in Staples) …
Marcus Camby gave Portland the lead on a tip-in, and with under 10 seconds to go, Kobe was going to his spot for the pull-up J when Webster intentionally fouled him. Inexplicable decision at the time — Camby (10 pts, 17 rebs, 4 blks) didn’t even try to hide his “What the f*** are you doing, kid?” face — but then Kobe (20 pts, 8-23 FG) damn near airballed both free throws. Pau Gasol got the rebound and passed out to Fisher, who was fouled by Miller. He split the pair, tying it up. Blazers ball, Webster went for a running three over Kobe when Fisher reached in and fouled him, so with 3.1 on the clock, Webster stepped to the line and drained all three. Kobe couldn’t get open on the last possession, and Gasol (23 pts, 12 rebs, 3 blks) missed a trey at the buzzer … Meanwhile, Orlando got a half-game up on the Lakers by knocking off the LeBron-less Cavs. Anthony Parker was also given the day off, but Mo Williams and Antawn Jamison did play. Dwight Howard posted 22 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks in the win … We know Stan Van Gundy can’t mask his honesty, and maybe he was just doing it to remind his players that they need to be focused all the time, but he might have messed around and given the Cavs “other guys” bulletin board material: “The air went out of our locker room when they found out (LeBron) wasn’t playing,” Van Gundy said. “When those guys weren’t playing, we had a lot of guys that didn’t want to play, either. We wanted to play against their team and we really weren’t interested in playing against the other guys, unfortunately.” Dwight even said it would have been “embarrassing” to lose to Cleveland without LeBron. Remember that when Jamario Moon has some random 25-point night against Orlando in the Eastern Conference Finals or Sebastian Telfair goes out there looking like Mookie Blaylock … Other stat lines from Sunday: Dwyane Wade had 32 points in Miami’s win at New York; Amar’e Stoudemire posted 35 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks; Darren Collison had 17 points, 11 dimes and 3 steals as the Hornets beat Minnesota; and Monta Ellis scored 27 in Golden State’s win over OKC, while Kevin Durant dropped 40 points and 10 boards in the loss … The Warriors honored Don Nelson pre-game for getting the all-time wins record. They brought out Swen Nater, who played on the first team (Bucks) Nellie coached, to present Nellie with a plaque and the box scores from his first-ever win and the record-breaking win. Nellie got on the mic and said Nater “might be the only living player from that team.” … We’re out like the Raps …
another instance where Kobe is only semi-clutch, just not MJ i guess
its so hard that kobe can miss both free throws at end of the game like he did last night. then, after that, d-fish missed one ft. amazing. lets hope this is last time they did something like that. i wonder what kind of hate would pau recive if he missed those free throws
Another loss for the Bennett Stealer. Karma’s looking to play it’s hand…
All calls to the Lakers yesterday …. Its a shame that a possible 50 W and playoff team like the Blazers have to play 5 on 8 just because they are playing the Lakers.
In other news who you would like to play if you are Atlanta or Boston ??
The Bucks without Bogut or the Miami with a 16-5 record since March 1st. D-Wade is getting hot at the right time, watchout for the Heat, they went 3-1 against atlanta in the regular season and 2-2 against Orlando.
faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack man!
So even though the Announcers (Mark Kobejocker Jackson and Jeff Stannutthugger Van Gundy) had and extensive conversation about how PHIL JACKSON DOESN’T BELIEVE IN RESTING PLAYERS you still manage to some how give Kobe credit for this whole thing…
“Question: Why was Kobe playing against the Blazers yesterday when L.A. already has the top seed in the West locked up? Answer: Because he doesn’t know how to do anything else.”
As great as he is, you can’t give the MFer credit for everything!!! What’s next? “Kobe is the cause of global warming” “Kobe gave President Obama the courage to pass a health care bill.” “Kobe is the reason Clevland Brown got a spinoff show”
i think most people don’t look at global warming as a good thing. ….eventhough it’s used to scare us and empty our pockets and might not be real……
@Chicagorilla — C’mon son! You know if Kobe went to Phil and said he wanted/needed a rest at this point in the season, Phil would sit him. Some players like Kobe have that kind of pull. They can wave it off when the coach wants to substitute for them, they can suggest plays in the huddle and the coach listens, they can decide when they rest and when they play. Kobe is one of those players, along with LeBron, Duncan, KG, Pierce, etc. In case you didn’t know, the players run this League, not the coaches. This ain’t high school.
…Kobe sat out the other night…
@Joe Cooley
Players may run the L, but This is Phil Jackson. He has a little more respect/pull than most. Phil has respect for Kobe i’m sure, but Kobe don’t call the shots like that. I’m just going off what i’m seeing.
Not only did the announcers make a big deal about how Phil doesn’t “rest” players to end the season because he doesn’t think its fair to the other teams. He also ran the game winning play for Pau Gasol to shoot a 3. Let me type that again…GAME WINNING/TYING PLAY WAS DESIGNED FOR PAU GASOL TO SHOOT A THREE…WHILE KOBE WAS IN THE GAME. I doubt Kobe would have called that play in the huddle. Especially since Kobe was taking the game over anyway.
I’m not knocking Kobe, just don’t agree with the unecessary nutthuggin.
LOL @ Mookie Blaylock. Not even at the joke about Seb, just his name.
dfishs screen and the charge were nonsense calls to bring back la, but i hate to say that kobe was foulede by aldrige who clearly took a late step and moved to his right side slightly. glad they lost, HAHA
Yea Kobe choked…but it’s all good cause it’s the regular season.The thing they should be concearned with most is their lack of help D ,they always leave Old Man Fisher on a island.
* an island ( I know there are some grammer bitches on this site!)
lmao
The reason kobe played, is cuz he wanted to send a message to the Blazers, in case they meet in the first round…lakers wanted this game BAD..why else would all the starters play damn near 40 minutes?? and still couldnt win, against a Portland team w/ no BRoy in the second half..
lakers bench is f’ing garbage.
l.a. fan is getting nervous…
So Martell went from r’tard to hero just like that. Pretty weird finish.
Blazers have been getting screwed by Refs the last couple of games. Typical. This is a fixed league. Not much better than professional wrestling. Is it possible to love the Blazers and hate the f*cking NBA??
Use your legs Kobe!
[dimemag.com]
The cologne just hit the clearance racks.
i think i’d rather see the bulls in the post-season rather than the raptors (and this is coming from raptor fan) raptors dont deserve it! they are just FRUSTRATING!!!!!! bulls might fight a bit more against the cavs!! oh and Bosh is GONE! and Im going stop watching the raptors after this season! SO much for those expensive season tickets :s
derek fisher sucks… and the interview he gave where he was saying that ‘we dont have to worry about anybody but ourselves’…. arrogant little twat… why are you a starter again… this guys been spoon fed championships so he thinks he got Da Glow…
he might be the worst starter for a championship team that ive ever seen.. last year he hit one big shot and everyone was gassing but its the same argument as, if they played someone better the game would not have been that close anyway…
and im sad to say for all those kobe jockers… black mamba seems to be loosin a step… his fg% last 5-6 games is killing me.. shot selection always terrible and im sad for D.will getting snubbed for first team all nba over kobe.. put d.will, or wade on this lakers team and your talking 70wins… lakers need buynum in da wildest way… and the possesion when Odom had a mismatch posting up i think augustine or miller only for Brown to jack a three right in front of him sums up the lakers… Odoms face was like ‘fuck this guy’… team spirit aint there and they struggling to fake it like last year…
kobe aint first team no more… young guns have surpassed him… cant stand all this kobe love… seriously pisses me off……..
the dennis rodman drawers??that is probbably gunna have to go down as the pause-worthy statement of the decade
Officiating may be getting a little out of hand. It can’t be that obvious. Until things are shaken up from up top. It will continue & countless teams & fans will be on the losing end. A winner should not be pre-determined. Then what’s the point of playing. Oh $$$$$$ i almost forgot. LOL.
Also I would like to highlight the horror show being run in Minnesota. Kurt Rambis had done a horrible job as well as hindering Flynn’s development. Why implement the triangle offense w/ no superstar. It’s not even competetive basketball playing the wolves. Kevin Mchale might be the worse GM ever. Top 10. What the heck has he assembled. When teams are bad look no further than the scouting,GM & coaching. It’s about time the league rids itself of bad teams or actually allow talent to play in the L.
Is Barganini or Kevin Love worthy of lottery picks. Why has OJ Mayo named the next Lebron James not been labeled a bust. Remember they called him the next LEBRON JAMES. In comparison I’d sa
Bad basketball is like most reality shows.
Something learned from Kobe missing those free throws. If you can get him off his rhythm you have the advantage. Good Luck.
@19..A few free throws doesn’t make you not clutch. His 4 rings has to do with a little bit of the IT factor. The joke was hilarious though LOLOLOLOL.
‘Remember that when Jamario Moon has some random 25-point night against Orlando in the Eastern Conference Finals or Sebastian Telfair goes out there looking like Mookie Blaylock’
I’ll surely remember that, and of course, while they’re dropping those stats, we’re winning the series. I think there’s better things to think about than those Cleveland scrubs taking Stan’s words seriously. Like winning the chip.
KOBE played for one reason and one reason only.
HE still hasn’t beaten Portland this year.
LA came into Portland and beat ’em in February. But Kobe aint play. And USUALLY when Kobe plays, the Blazers beat ’em.
They just get up for that game for whatever reason.
Timbs stink. Losing by damn near 30. To the Hornets!!!!
That’s a damn shame. At home…too, f*** it y’all are WORSE than the Nets. Cottamn.
Jamison on the low block is gonna be a problem for everyone who faces the Cavs this post season.
Book it.
Looking at the Orlando and Cavalier squads its obvious you need a tattooe’d high yella n**** in order to contend for a chip…and Spurs are legit, they got Bogans.
Bulls definitely deserve that post season spot ahead of the Raps.
Raps f***d my paper up. They usually win the Sunday joints at home. They just got out worked by Rose and Noah. If I recall, Rose and Noah was part of that electrifying bunch last year against Boston in the playoffs. So GO BULLZ!
Remember those Houston and LA free agent deals last summer??? Which team made out better?
Ariza’s stats: 38.7 FG%
14.5 PTS* 5.5 BOARDS* 3.8 DIMES* 1.8 STEALS* +14.39 EFF
Ron Ron’s stats: 42.0 FG%
11.0 PTS* 4.0 BOARDS* 3.0 DIMES* 1.4 STEALS* +12.29 EFF
On the service, it seems Ariza does kinda “out-produce” more than Artest. However, I’d go with the Lakers and I’m picking the St Johns standout.
Artest has been called on for some major defensive assignments this season. And pretty much he’s held his own on D while still managing to be productive on offense. He doesn’t needlessly jack up a shot because he hasn’t gotten one of…that’s what Fish is for. After the whole LO reality show deal and the steps landing on his head…it seems he’s just a cog in the triangle machine that we all know too well. It’s that bench that’s suspect.
DAMN EYES –}}
“Also I would like to highlight the horror show being run in Minnesota. Kurt Rambis had done a horrible job as well as hindering Flynn’s development.”
I wanted to be the sole MINNESOTA DESTROYER today.
It IS a horror show. You ALWAYS touch on sumptin I kinda want to touch on…
Now I’m beginning to think Kurt’s the one who picked all them damn guards in the draft.
By the way, Big Al and Love didn’t even produce a 20-10 between the two of them.
DIG A HOLE, DIG A HOLE, DIG A HOLE
GO ‘HEAD DIG A HOLE
MUTHAF**** DIG A HOLE
AND BURY YOURSELF!
@ Brogden – daaaaaaamn dude, ha you should write your own smack!! Good points though, all.
@ QQ – you got me thinking about a Magic-Cavs East Finals. Do we even know what that series will look like?! Lots of roster tomfoolery by the Cavs recently. Keeping LeBron out, no Shaq, etc. When I was watching a recent game, they said that the Cavs wanted to have Shaq and Jamison start and have Z and Varejao backing em up…
…When was the last time a team contended for a chip one year, then had their “contending frontline” entirely replaced?! Crazy, the amount of talent they have there. Granted, Shaq and Z are a combined 58 years since their last prime season, but still.
@ dag:
LOL. Of course, I can’t wait for that series too. Seeing that they brought Shaq as a ‘Dwight Stopper’, someone that haven’t given shit since 2007. And of course, there’s Lebron who by the way the media (especially this site, GOOO DIIIMMMEEE!!!!!!!) is treating him, is already the greatest player ever, someone that has a whopping ZERO Finals win.
It’s really on the Cavs’ favor, seeing that we just made 4 fluke wins that eliminated them in the East Finals.
WELL
Both teams certainly played hard..
WTFeezy..
It would be really coo to have AB back.. it wouldve been nice to have 16&15 coming off the bench last night..
Vujacic got the most brokeninist shot in the NBA lol dude misses far, short, left, right..
Another man who couldnt handle gettin himself some grade A.. He always looks tough like hes TRYING to do somethin.. he just never does anything..
@ DIMESmack @ And All the Other ChickenHeads, ahh sorry i meant haters, chirpin this morning..
Id gladly trade last nights FT’s for all the shots our boy has hit in ur teams face.. And we aint talking FT’s we talkin SHOTS..
Have a good day :)
lol
What Lakeshow said
I think the Lakers will be ok when the post season starts if Kobe calms down wearing his body out from taking all those shots. Kobe lost a step 2 years ago but he is on a loaded team with Artest, Bynum, Odom, and Gasol. Put Wade or Lebron on that team and they would average 15 assists per game and im not even going to include the impact Wade and Bron would Have on the defensive end with the way they block shots and steal the ball.