Chicago Overpaid For Joakim Noah

As we reported in Smack, Joakim Noah has agreed to a five-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Chicago Bulls. Becoming just the second player from the 2007 NBA Draft to sign an extension (the other being Kevin Durant for five years and $86 million), this got me thinking: Did Chicago overpay for Noah? Sorry Bulls fans, but the answer is yes.

You can buy into the rhetoric all you want, but it makes no sense for the Bulls to ink Noah to this large of a deal. With Derrick Rose going into the third year of his rookie contract, that means that Carlos Boozer, Luol Deng and now Noah will all be making more than the franchise’s best player. Does that make sense? I think not. Also, this move signifies that the Bulls feel that a core of Rose, Deng, Boozer and Noah can compete for a championship with the likes of Boston, Miami and Orlando. Personally, I just don’t see it happening.

“Joakim is such an integral member of our team and we are very pleased to have reached an agreement with him,” said Bulls GM Gar Forman. “His presence, both on and off of the court, is immeasurable and we look forward to him to continue to improve and develop his game.”

But how much better can he be? At Florida, he never averaged more than 14.2 points or 8.4 rebounds per game. Yes, he was playing less minutes and on a balanced team, but surely he’s at least the fourth option at any given time on the floor for the Bulls. Last season, he established career highs in scoring (10.7 ppg), rebounds (11.0 rpg), assists (2.1 apg), blocks (1.56 bpg) and minutes played (30.1 mpg), while also posting a career-best 28 double-doubles, but what more can you expect?

I can see why the Bulls invested the money, but going into a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they were bidding against themselves. Had they let Noah test the market next summer to see his true market value, they could have presumably kept him for much less. And for those of you that can remember back to last summer, this deal is eerily similar to the one put together for Cleveland’s Anderson Varejao.

When the Cavs agreed to a six-year, $42.5 million deal (with incentives that could push the total to $50 million), it made some sense at the time. If they’re competing for a championship – which they were – it made sense to invest the money for a player that LeBron liked having on is team. But now with LeBron gone, Varejao becomes and overpaid role player. The common denominator between these two deals: agent Dan Fegan.

At the end of the day, there are always going to be guys to come in and grab rebounds and play defense, but to spend $60 million is absurd. In comparison, would you pay Kendrick Perkins (who’s going to be a free agent next summer) that much? Exactly.

What do you think? Did the Bulls overpay for Noah?

