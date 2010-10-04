Chicago Overpaid For Joakim Noah

As we reported in Smack, Joakim Noah has agreed to a five-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Chicago Bulls. Becoming just the second player from the 2007 NBA Draft to sign an extension (the other being Kevin Durant for five years and $86 million), this got me thinking: Did Chicago overpay for Noah? Sorry Bulls fans, but the answer is yes.
You can buy into the rhetoric all you want, but it makes no sense for the Bulls to ink Noah to this large of a deal. With Derrick Rose going into the third year of his rookie contract, that means that Carlos Boozer, Luol Deng and now Noah will all be making more than the franchise’s best player. Does that make sense? I think not. Also, this move signifies that the Bulls feel that a core of Rose, Deng, Boozer and Noah can compete for a championship with the likes of Boston, Miami and Orlando. Personally, I just don’t see it happening.
“Joakim is such an integral member of our team and we are very pleased to have reached an agreement with him,” said Bulls GM Gar Forman. “His presence, both on and off of the court, is immeasurable and we look forward to him to continue to improve and develop his game.”
But how much better can he be? At Florida, he never averaged more than 14.2 points or 8.4 rebounds per game. Yes, he was playing less minutes and on a balanced team, but surely he’s at least the fourth option at any given time on the floor for the Bulls. Last season, he established career highs in scoring (10.7 ppg), rebounds (11.0 rpg), assists (2.1 apg), blocks (1.56 bpg) and minutes played (30.1 mpg), while also posting a career-best 28 double-doubles, but what more can you expect?
I can see why the Bulls invested the money, but going into a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they were bidding against themselves. Had they let Noah test the market next summer to see his true market value, they could have presumably kept him for much less. And for those of you that can remember back to last summer, this deal is eerily similar to the one put together for Cleveland’s Anderson Varejao.
When the Cavs agreed to a six-year, $42.5 million deal (with incentives that could push the total to $50 million), it made some sense at the time. If they’re competing for a championship – which they were – it made sense to invest the money for a player that LeBron liked having on is team. But now with LeBron gone, Varejao becomes and overpaid role player. The common denominator between these two deals: agent Dan Fegan.
At the end of the day, there are always going to be guys to come in and grab rebounds and play defense, but to spend $60 million is absurd. In comparison, would you pay Kendrick Perkins (who’s going to be a free agent next summer) that much? Exactly.
What do you think? Did the Bulls overpay for Noah?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Noah is a top 5 center and he’s awesome on the boards and on defense. They probably could have signed him for less but to compare him to Andy V is bullshit. Andy’s not on his level and Perkins will get him money too at a very similar rate. There is an advantage in having a 7 footer on your team that’s not a complete hack. So you have to pay the price for it
the picture of Noah could possible be the most homotional photo in dime magazine history by the way
moral of the story: hire Dan Feegan to be your agent.
Perk isn’t the rebounder that Noah is. Noah grabbed 20 or more rebounds 4 times last season. He’s also even worse than him on offense. Better at low post defense due to bulk, but worse at help side defense.
Not many big men can defend, rebound AND RUN the floor like Noah…and since they have Rose… this could be a well worth it.
It is the NBA, 7 out of 10 times the team overspends, nothing unusual here. The Hawks overpaid for Joe Johnson, the Knicks overpaid for Stoudemire, the Heat overpaid for Bosh, so on and so on… Max contracts are constantly being given out to guys who dont deserve them. The Bulls paid for somebody who is a good team player and enjoys doing the dirty work, while it was a little much it was not too bad compared to others.
Worth every penny.
Noah’s rebounding #’s tend to be a little over-inflated. Who else on the Bulls rebounded other than Noah? But he is still a good player. All big men in the NBA get overpaid. Look at what Brendan Haywood got this offseason, 55 Million!
But this is typical from the Bulls, they overvalue their guys from a trading standpoint and then overpay instead of move them when they could. But the Bulls are all in now, they can’t really be cheap with their guys after all the money they spent.
Is Noah overrated? I say yes, but he is still the heart of that team and the only guy who plays with some passion. They need him so they did a good thing of locking him up.
p.s. he better have an incentive in that contract to change that horrible jump shot/free throw shot he has. You can’t pay a guy 60 mil and he shoots like a 6th grade schoolgirl.
Anyone labeling Noah as a defender clearly doesnt watch Bulls games. 1.5 bpg in 30 min is below avg. The guy set records in the NCAA tourney for blks but now he only gets 1 a game. Sure he can rebound, but so can Jeff Foster and no one is throwing 60mil at him. Joakim is the new Jayson Williams (the one who shot his limo driver and formally of the Nets). Its like they WANT Drose to bolt come free agency for him.
I like the debate. Personally, I think Knicks got a bargain for Stoudemire.
@Chicagorilla: haha man that’s so cool you brought up jeff foster. I always thought he was one of the most underappreciated rebounders in the legaue. his rebounds/minute is insane
Two things I want to point out in your article/blog:
In regards to your statement, “With Derrick Rose going into the third year of his rookie contract, that means that Carlos Boozer, Luol Deng and now Noah will all be making more than the franchise’s best player. Does that make sense? I think not.”
-That’s what rookie contracts are, they’re not grossly high contracts, so you can’t compare Noah’s or Deng’s extension and Boozer’s free agent contracts. Rose will be paid more than those guys once they extend his contract, so I don’t even know why you brought that up.
And as for Noah and his value, I don’t know if you watched alot of Bulls games, but when Noah went out with an injury for 10 games, the Bulls were going downhill. As soon as he came back they won like 10 of their last 13 games (or something like that) to get the 8th seed. His impact on the team can’t be overlooked. For you to say that “At the end of the day, there are always going to be guys to come in and grab rebounds and play defense” is overlooking his intangibles in the locker room and on the court. Now is he worth $60M? I guess we’ll find that out soon.
The lesson here: if you are over 6 11′, you will make a whole lot of money
On the real though, besides a handful of players, who in the NBA isn’t overpaid?
@Joe give me BHaywood over Noah anyday. Haywood is an actual post defender who can block the shot OF HIS OWN MAN hes guarding and play help side D. Noah is not a bad player by any means. He is way overhyped. David Lee was 15-10 two years ago and No one in the L would even give him 50mil other than the Knicks. Everyone said he was asking for too much for one good season. But now that its the likeable Noah its okay to give him 60 FLUCKIN MILLION for ONE GOOD YEAR? Thats BS. Noah would get no more than 7-8 mill a year. And thats me being generous. No way Chi is going into Lux tax so i cant wait to see what they do with Rose when he wants a max deal.
While I totally agree that the Bulls overpaid, as others have pointed out that really is the going rate for a productive 7 footer. You can’ teach size and tenacity, which Noah has both.
I say if Noah can average 12 and 10 while running the floor, being a vocal leader, and playing solid defense his contract will pay off.
Here is one concern that I see – will the Bulls have enough cap space to sign Rose to a max deal with Noah, Deng, and Boozer under contract? Sounds like a lot of payroll, especially with the new CBA…
I figure contracts are typically awarded based on a combination of past performance and expectation of future performance. If Noah gives the Bulls 16 pts, 12 reb and 2 blks per game with 35 min, it’s not a BAD contract… I understand some folks thinking it’s a bit high, but Noah is worth that to the Bulls’ organization.
I think this was Chicago fearing restricted free agency. They might have thought Noah would get the 70 mil he was asking for to begin with by some desparate team needing some hope.
Big men in the NBA, especially young ones, get paid.
Bynum got a fat deal
Noah got a fat deal
Okafor got a fat deal
Eddy Curry got a fat deal
Tyson Chandler got a fat deal
What do all those guys have in common? Play center in the NBA and were coming off their rookie deals. Its good to be a seven footer in the NBA.
they prolly cut a good deal cuz noah said he wanted 70 mil.. but he settled for 60 with more incentives.
its either overpay him or watch him go to another team. so it contract to get him under 70mil.
u may not believe hes got what it takes to bang with howard or whoever.. but anybody theyd replace noah with would be a couple steps down. so u gotta take it where u can get it.
i on the otherhand think hes a great defensive center. hes more athletic than most so its good for a pg that likes to run. he’s good for the press cuz hes entertaining in interviews. he was a big part of 2 college championships so you kno his work ethic is there and he is a good teammate. soo hes not only good for you on court, but off court.. and in the media. dont laugh at that media part cuz media attention gets teams more money. aint no such thing as bad publicity as they say.
lotta hate in here but truth of the matter is- if you want to keep a player on his current team or want him bad enough, youre going to overpay.
Noah is definitely overrated- but within Thibs system, Noah is one of the most important cogs in that wheel. Do you overpay to make sure your machine works? Or do you risk losing that cog so the machine breaks down in a year?
By no means is he a true center (as someone else referenced Brendan Haywood), but good luck getting 110% out of Haywood EVERY F’N DAY. LOL.
Woah, 60 millions ! Hope he will be better than this last year!
Big men in the league are always gonna be perceived to be overpaid. They are such a crucial element to a contending team but they also say they are paid too much. With Joakim Noah, I think he is just about worth it. Like others have said, everyone is getting paid and honestly I think Noah is a terrific player. He’s got that attitude factor too that helps a team like the Bulls (young team, new coach). I had new found respect for him after his confrontation with LeBron last season and the whole Cleveland thing. All that adds to him as a player. If he tops out at say 14/12/2/3 (combined steals and blocks), thats HUGE on a contending team. He’s very good and honestly cant we argue that 95% of the league is overpaid? (Joe Johnson!)
I think he’s worth every penny. I know people wanna look at the stats and justify it as saying he’s overpaid, but he’s (arguably) the most important player for Chicago, not named Derrick Rose. Every team, especially one who calls themselves a title contender, would love to have Noah on their team. His value can’t be limited to points, rebounds, and blocked shots.
This is coming from someone who used to HATE Noah, but I love the dude’s game now, and it’s hard to see how a knowledgeable fan can’t. My bad for getting off-track, because this is about him being overpaid. Sorry, but I disagree. I think he’s worth it. Plus, it’s ridiculous to compare him to Sideshow Bob. The only similarity they have is that they both play basketball. Noah rebounds, protects the paint, and is a moderate-to-good defender. Sideshow Bob does none of those things as well as Noah.
lmaol. Chicgao just locked there selves up for 2nd round exits for sure for the next 5 years if they make it past the 1st. I guess teams just care about making the playoffs and at least making it to the second round to make extra money since they know that they are not going to win the championship anywaz once you look at my Heat roster. Chicago took the playoff 2nd round money and are satisfied with that since they have a great attendance record. 60mil for Noah lol… They should have sent dude to Denver for anthony and dont be suprised if Rose is out after his rookie contract.
Chicago should study the Atlanta Hawks well, because that is exactly what you they are going to be for the next 3 years. 50 wins and a 2nd round exit aint so bad…
Noah for 12 mil is RIDICULOUS. Know who else hustles and has a limited offensive game? Tyrus Thomas, remember him Chicago? Noah is going to be the least skilled player making 10 mil this year. shit Noah even makes more than Rondo now, thank God the Celtics locked him up early. Perk gets probably 6-8 mil a year next contract. All depends whether he recovers well this year.
Cannot wait to see what Chicago offer Rose, with Boozer (15mil/year), Deng (12mil/year) and Noah (12mil/year) I think its fair to say he gets like 18 mil?
a lot of the Noah supporters like to point to the 10 games he missed and the losing streak the bulls had during that time. But i would like to add that DRose and a few other Bulls was also out during that stretch. maybe that played a part in the losing. And as for the win streak it happened to coincide with the entire roster regaing their health, not just Noah.And please stop calling him a defensive prescence. He gets $h!tted on by EVERY BIG in the NBA. From the top tier guys like Duncan, Stat, Bogut and Howard to the avg or above avg players like Oden(24pts), David Lee (30+pts 20reb), Aldridge(24pts),Glen(20ppg in a 7 game series)Davis, Emeka Oakafor, and J.Thompson. They ALL have great or career games against the Bulls and mainly Noah. Rebounds are great but Noah aint no REBOUNDER! Give me a Kenyon Martin who is going to give me a tough 9rpg where he battles to keep his man off the boards instead of Noah chase down uncontested 11rpg. Again im not saying he isnt valuable. But we can find better for 60mil
For all you people who keep saying the bulls won’t have money for rose you half to think before you speak rose has a team option for a 4th year so actually he has 2 yrs left on this contract and deng contract is over in 2 yrs. So buy the time rose gets a max deal deng will b coming off the books and please don’t compare Noah to Anderson varerjae or Kendrick Perkins cause he is alot better than them. 60 million for a 25 yr old 7 footer who is a double double every game and could b an all star this year??? I will take it
my concern is that they don’t have $$$ to go after melo in free agency should he take that road. could’ve waited till after the period and then signed him for whatever due to his bird rights. also, if he backs it up this season and proves last season wasn’t a fluke – then its prob worth it… i agree, could’ve gotten him a bit cheaper, starting at 8 million a year and rising….
I think it’s deserving. How many centers does what he does at the level he does it?
@ Chicagorilla
The more I read what you’re saying, and the more I think about it, I’m starting to agree with you. I just think the Bulls weren’t prepared to have to go into a bidding war for Noah, because somebody was gonna overpay him. Guess they figure they were better off gettin’ it over with. I woulda paid him, and maybe they coulda tried to get him for a bargain, but it woulda been risky. It was a good move to extend the man’s deal, and get it done before the season started.
I think the Bulls had to sign Noah at all costs. They gave away Kirk Hinrich and the 17th pick in the draft for practically nothing. They sign Boozer and he fits well. Hes a big name free agent. Then they add the coach everyone wanted. But they also spent a ton of money on a number of mediocre players.
Kyle Korver- 5 million over 3 years
CJ Watson 3,600,000 over 3 years
Ronnie Brewer 4,750,000 over 3 years
Keith Bogans 1,600,000 over 2 years
Brian Scalebrine 854,389 over 1 year
then they have 2, 300,000 left over
If I am a Bulls fan I would be pissed that my team gave up the 17th pick and Kirk Hinrich who played a huge role for that team.
The Bulls could have had a much better offseason. Adding Boozer and the new coach is great, but the offseason was a disappointing one
But why that muchh… Thats clearly waaayyy too much money to give to Noah.. He’s a hustle player that get his money off of put backs and hustle!
Now what’s gonna happen when Derrick Rose’s deal ends?? Will they have enough money to pay him?
@Nigel
Centers at/above Noah’s level (10.7/11.0/1.6) [not ranked]
Dwight (18.3/13.5/2.8)
Bogut (15.2/10.2/2.5)
Haywood (9.1/9.3/2.1)
Bynum (15.0/8.3/1.4)
B-Lopez (18.8/8.6/1.7)
Horford (14.2/9.9/1.1)
Biedrins (Last healthy year = 11.9/11.2/1.9)
Marc Gasol (14.6/9.3/1.6)
Yao Ming (19.7/9.9/2.0)
Kaman (18.5/9.3/1.2)
Al Jefferson (17.1/9.3/1.3)
Bargnani (17.2/6.2/1.4)
Hibbert (11.7/5.7/1.6)(I admit its a stretch)
Oden (when healthy) (11.5/8.5/2.3)
Camby (7.5/11.8/2.0)
Perkins (10.1/7.6/1.7) (Add incredible low post D)
Nene (13.8/7.6/1.0)
Okafor (10.4/9.0/1.6)
I admit a couple were stretched but it gives a general idea that while the C position aint that good, Noah is hardly the truth.
Final point, Dampier’s final year before his massive crazy contract (12.3/12.0/1.9) for 7 years 73 millions. Sound familiar?
The Bulls could have had Kirk Hinrich, the 17th pick, and around 8 million left over
Their team could have been so much better
Chicago has to deal with the curse of Jordan. Theres the good that came with having Jordan in all those championships and now its the bad for running Phil Jackson out of town when Jordan warned you guys after the 98 championships that heys not playing for no other coach but Phil. Now chicago is destined to take on Clevelands sports drought, as in not winning a championship in the next 50 years and they deserve every bit of the curse for breaking up a perfectly good championships team just because they did not want to pay Phil. Now they want to pay guys like Hinrich, Boozer, and now Noah lol. I think i might dislike the bulls more than the knicks once i think about it…
Aron Phillips, you are the lowest of the low! People like you are the reason I won’t buy a rag like DIME. And you should be fired for putting that suggestive picture of Noah like if you are trying to make a nasty comment about a good and talented young athlete. AS pointed out by an earlier poster, you are trying to make a nasty suggestion by using that picture, but like the coward you are, you don’t have the guts to come right out and make your defamatory comment.
People like you are dangerous because you masquerade as journalists. I hope readers see you for what you are and refuse to buy DIME as long as they employ people of your ilk.
I’ll save this post until Bulls win the ring after Kobe retires.
@Brent
You his agent or something, geez its just a picture that HE TOOK.
It ain’t even that bad besides him looking a little effeminate. Shit, they used the Kobe in white things and those were some of the gayest things I have ever seen. Look at all the Z-Bo articles recently all have him wielding a sword like some fat ass Zelda.
@brent you are the lowest of the low. You mad ’cause AB speaks truth
Dime I’m now convinced that 90% of your readers are idiots.
“How will they pay rose? Rose is gonna leave as a free agent”
Tards
He’s very much worth the contract
This is Bull! Joakim is worth every penny….admittedly i was put off by his 70 mill req but this is a good compromise. 1 thing u get is a man that puts in 100 every play. He doesnt need to b coaxed and motivated n2 doing his job. His mood on a particular day does not determine his effort level. N this day where we have so many diva athletes w/ monthly periods. joakim is a rare find
@ Joe Momma….Noahs rebounding had the bulls ranked n the top 5 all year….hardly inflated #s
yes… and dan fegan likes light skinned guys 6-10 or taller with funky haircuts and weird accents. 12 mil per for a garbage man is a tad too much
Joakim doesn’t back down! lebronisabitch.com get your lebron is a bitch wristbands!