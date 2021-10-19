The Chicago Sky won the first championship in franchise history on Sunday, storming back from 14 down in the second half to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4, winning the WNBA Finals by a 3-1 margin.

It was a thrilling end to an entertaining series in which Chicago looked the part of the better team. Finals MVP Kahleah Copper got a chance to shine on the biggest stage, while veterans like Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Candace Parker all showed they are still championship caliber stars. After Game 4, the Mercury were left to wonder what if after blowing a big lead late and losing out on the opportunity to force a decisive Game 5 back in Phoenix. That frustration led to Diana Taurasi taking some anger out on the locker room door in the Wintrust Arena, breaking it in the process.

On Tuesday, the Sky held their championship parade, a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with their fans, sure, but also a chance to be a little bit petty about taking out the GOAT and Phoenix in the process. All of the expected parties were at the parade, from players to coaches to staffers, but a surprise guest made an appearance, as the broken door got a spot on stage.

Yeah, that’s the door Diana Taurasi allegedly broke at Wintrust. pic.twitter.com/hI5inu0fZM — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 19, 2021

It really is some all-world petty behavior and Sky fans absolutely loved it. Some of the most memorable championship parade moments are teams taking cracks at the opponents they beat along the way, and this absolutely falls right in line with the best. I just hope the door gets a spot on one of the buses and gets the full parade route treatment.