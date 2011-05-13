Chicago Wants A Piece Of The Heat

Celebrate Chicago. You’re back in the Final Four. After 13 years away, the Bulls have a shot once again to get back to the NBA Finals after murdering the Hawks 93-73. You want to know how exciting last night was? It was by far the worst night of the playoffs. Atlanta never really believed, never really showed up to play. That’s bad news against the Bulls. Carlos Boozer (23 points, 10 rebounds) looked like a completely different player. He was aggressive and strong and seemed to make every jump shot he had. For the Bulls, he represents more than just their second-best player. He’s a barometer; when he plays well, the Bulls are nearly unbeatable. The problem? He has been Casper for most of the playoffs … In the third quarter, Chicago wouldn’t let Atlanta back in it. The Hawks weren’t doing the little things like running back on defense or defending the play all the way through, and Derrick Rose (19 points, 12 assists) was making them pay. Normally in the playoffs, Game 6 can tell you everything you need to know. If a team truly believes they can win the series and win the final game on the road, they come out fired up in their final home game. But if they don’t believe it, they often fold. Atlanta gave a lot of hollow hustle last night. They carried that into the fourth quarter where Chicago was making every fundamental play possible. The second half was never really close; you could see the end was closing in on Atlanta virtually all night long, and ESPN analyst Mike Tirico said: “The Hawks are a team that sometimes can play without the best basketball sense.” Ouch. While the Hawks weren’t exactly world beaters last night, they did finish the playoffs with six wins, which is about five more than anyone thought they would get … Josh Smith (18 points) must have some type of disease. How else can you explain his constant deep jumpers despite behind booed like we’re at some Chingy concert? Every once in a while, you’ll see him play like he did in Game 4 when he does things like this. But it’s fleeting. What if there was an opposite of this? Like if Kyle Korver thought he had a killer post game, would that be similar to Smith’s affliction? … Damn, Tom Thibodeau sounded like a wounded wolverine on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. Who would win in a singing contest: Thibs or Doc Rivers? Next time you go out to a restaurant, you should order your food in a Tom Thibodeau voice … Two teams, two separate celebrations. Yesterday, the Heat were celebrating like they had won a war while Chicago was so dull that Rose nearly fell asleep during the postgame interview. Are we mad at what Miami did? Not really. That was a big series for them, a huge hurdle. Ironically, if they are able to get by Chicago, we doubt their celebration will be as big. On the other hand, Chicago hasn’t lost in their last six visits to the Eastern Conference Finals, last losing in 1990. Of course, that team had Michael Jordan at two guard while this team has Keith Bogans. Chicago went 3-0 against Miami during the regular season this year, but so many people like the Heat. If Chicago does win, how many tears would be shed in the Miami locker room? Would all the players and coaches cry during the press conferences? Would it be as bad as when Ron Burgundy lost Baxter? We’ll find out starting Sunday afternoon. Just know LeBron has never beaten Brian Scalabrine in a playoff series … Do you like roller coasters? Do you like basketball? Are you weird? Then you will probably like this … Rick Adelman could become the next coach of the Lakers, or at least he’s the latest flavor of the month. Our money is still on Brian Shaw. But how funny would it be if they ultimately hire a former Sacramento “Queen” to bring them back to glory? … We’re out like Charlie Sheen on Two And A Half Men.
Just call them the Atlanta Hoax from now on…
Miami in 6, the only team that will give some trouble to the Heat is Dallas.
Chicago in 4
No doubt
yeah.. dwade and lbj switching on rose… chicago dont got this. i am sorry chicago fans..
I just feel like it is such a waste of time to make us have to waste our time and play the Bulls. There has to be a way that David Stern can just simulate us to the finals because the only team that can beat us is in a 7 game series is the Thunder. Funniest joke I heard last night was from 1 of my friends who said that the Bulls wont get sweept by the HEAT. He had me laughing so hard that I choked on my drink. I think he was drunk but I still have mever heard amything funnier in my whole life though. This 1 is for you Oprah…
Oh yeah I almost forgot. Is it me or did Derrick Rose look sad right before they won. Its like he had just realized who he had coming up next and realized his season was about to come to an end. Did you all see the fear in his eyes???
And all of a sudden Chicago looks good..
Its about to be one helluva series..
I say Chicago in 6..
@ YS
DWade and LBJ switchin on Rose?? thats ur answer??
Night crew is weak lol
If Chicago doesnt wet the bed they got it..
Sundays game 1 Heat vs Bulls will be a look into the future of basketball and its evolution in entertainment.
@ Panchitooo
Well said..
GO BULLS!
should be a great series, 6 games min. I won’t like our chances if we drop 1 of the first 2 games at home though, not against this team, they aint the hawks.
if we play like we did in game 6 – we’ll be hard to beat. boozer can repair his playoff rep if he peforms in this series, we need him to.
Question: Would you feel more fulfilled having watched a 4-game sweep in which every game went down to the last possession? Or a 7-game series where the first six are blowouts but Game Seven is a classic?
Real funny, but I don’t see either team dominating. Chicago won all three in the regular season … by 1,3 and 4 pts, all real close. The Heat is peaking at the right time and Lebron will bother Rose on D … Heat in 6.
@ AB: I would like the 7 game series better, but don’t remember this scenario actually play out before (6 blowouts, close game 6)
… close game 7
the Heat and Bulls series feels like whoever gets knocked down and can get back up faster will win. D Rose is an easy target to hit and can only take some much punishment down low before his brain starts to think twice. Same rules apply for Lebron and Wade but theres two of them and only one D Rose. Role players will be a huge factor in so many ways especially late in games.since each team has unique weaknesses coming off the bench, the team with the higher IQ overall will pull it off. Multiple fouls on star players could make a big difference on both offense and defense.
Should be a great series – I am thinking CHI in 7
Wow, Sporty-j, you’re a tremendous douchebag…
Chicago in game 5. I’ll bet my money on it. :)
Its not a bad 3 player rotation Chicago can throw at James and Wade. They got Deng, Bogans and Brewer who all are capable of playing great defense. And you can be assured that Thibs is gonna have the help D planned out.
You guys agree with Wade probably checking Rose from the start of games with Bibby on Bogans? Because Bibby on Rose is a problem. Then as Chalmers comes in, Wade takes a backseat defensively and Chalmers get to try to stay in front of Rose.
Looking forward to OKC-MEM tonight. Durant has 35+. I said that because of how he came out the last game. He wanted the ball. He needs to do the same thing tonight.
@ Dime
Anchorman reference = WINNING!
Heat in 5. Chicago doesn’t have the firepower to keep up.
“Chicago doesn’t have the fire power to keep up.” First team to 90, wins. Look for Gibson in the 4th to take advantage of Bosh. As always the Heat have more to lose. The Heat have only 1 game vs an elite point guard this series. They got demolished with Rondo putting in 3 quarters of work. Now they have a minimum of 4 games vs the MVP of the league who brings it everyday ending in ‘y’.
*I still stand by my previous MVP beliefs. I’d rather see the Bulls lose in the finals than Miami even being there.
@ Soopa
I agree, Bibby on Bogans shouldnt be much of a problem for the Heat, and Wade on Rose will at least give Rose some trouble. And I’m still scared at what Rose did against taller athletic defenders vs the Pacers(George, Jones), bcause that wasn’t much. Hope he can have a good shooting series, otherwise they won’t have much of a chance.
This needs to go to seven.my heart’s hoping the bulls pull it out but I’m seeing heat in 6/7.Qh and booz..welcome to the playoffs.
Three of the five best talents in Rose, Bron and Wade. The two top remaining teams in the playoffs. Athleticism and effort on full display throughout every game, and two teams that don’t fear each other and both have something to prove. I see a great series ahead with the bulls superior depth making the difference in 7 games
its gonna be a battle of the upndown bigs. Boozer or Bosh are gonna be the difference, whoever gives the most will win it for their team….. either that, or they’re both gonna keep on sucking and then it will be down to everyone else. so who knows.
Bulls win in 6, meet the Mavs in the finals, Rose becomse Wade 2.0, the Mavs loose a 2 game lead and the series cos of some suspect superstar treatment, Dirk snaps and goes on a killing spree.
iv given up trying to predict these playoffs.
LeBron/Wade will give DRose problems? Have you guys seen any of their games? NOBODY on the heat team can keep up with DRose…that said, the only way Chi takes the series is if Deng and Booz show up and combine for 40pts, Deng plays his usual solid def, and their bench murders Miami’s JV squad
@AB, give me a 7th game 8 days a week
“…booed like we’re at some Chingy concert”
“Like if Kyle Korver thought he had a killer post game, would that be similar to Smith’s affliction?”
^^ 2 golden nuggets. Smack is back!!!
Funny, some dudes here are over-looking the team with the league’s best record. I have a feeling the Miami players are doing the same thing. They were so mentally prepared to take care of the Celts, I think they won’t be as amped to play the Bulls until they get home to Miami. That’s a mistake on their part because you just know Rose and the rest of that team will be up for this series. Especially with the cloaked daggers Wade was throwing at Rose after being named MVP, and Noah hating the “bitch” James.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Heat get blown out in game 1… actually, I expect it. That will be their wakeup call. That’s when they’ll realize beating the Celts was only a 2nd round series. Outside of a “mental hurdle”, they didn’t accomplish shit by beating Boston… but they sure as hell celebrated like they won something.
@ Sporty J, you better hope Bosh shows up for every game. They’ll need him. It won’t be easy for your Heat. FYI, the Celts played them very tight defensively even without a real center and half-Rondo for a couple games… what is the best defense in the league going to do? Even if Miami does win the series, you’re making a mistake thinking it will be a walk in the park.
One more thing, as good as LBJ and Wade were in the MIA/BOS series, the difference maker was Joel Anthony. The Celts had nobody to match his energy. The Bulls have Noah. This will be one hell of a series.
Sweep with games down the wire, easy.
The Chi-Indy series was closest to that (and the LAL/Dal version a close 2nd), it had you at the edge all series long. A 6-game blowout within 7-game series will just make you interesed just because of the fact that there is a rare game 7, nothing more…
C’mon the Bulls got this. Only reason why Miami made it this far is Bosh. And we all know the frontcourt of Chicago will give Bosh problems. And let’s face it, Bron pretty much emptied his tank of revenge juice on Boston. We are due for some King Choke this postseason.
Bulls win first two in Chicago, then split the next two in South Beach. They close it out in Game 5.
“Like if Kyle Korver thought he had a killer post game, would that be similar to Smith’s affliction?”
Damn, classic Dime line there haha
I think Rose’s head is wandering back to the last time he saw Mario Chalmers in a big game and he choked and blew the whole thing. Mario can make Rose work… this series is going to be about Boozer. He should abuse Bosh but will he?
Heat in 6. Rose will have some killer games but the rest of the Bulls will not help him. Lets go HEAT!!
I see a 6 game series win for the Bulls, it may go 7. First off, Bron isn’t checking Rose an entire game let alone the series ! If he does who is guarding Deng? Don’t get me started on the Boozer vs Bosh matchup- Boozer plays like Adabese against Bosh!
That was some of the best defense I’ve seen from the Bulls in a while. Props to Jeff Teague tho. Kid was ballin throught the series. And it looks like Boozer is starting to get over that turf toe injury.
Why is everyone so sure that Miami wil beat the Bulls so easily? The Heat have yet to prove that they can even beat Chicago. LeBron and Co will be in for a rude awakening when they realize they aren’t playing an old and slow team like Boston.
I’m going with the Bulls in 6. If they win Game 1, the Bulls will take the series for sure. But Game 1 is critical to them. They have to get out and just do damage from the jump. The other players HAVE to step up in this series. Rose can not do it alone, not against the Heat.
@jdizzle EXACTLY!!! Everyone is making their opinions on the Heat in their series against Boston. C’mon now, the Celtics are old as dirt now. They traded away their only real legitimate big man in Perkins for an old Shaq who did not even contribute anything because of injuries. Noah will frustrate the Heat just on his energy alone, but Boozer and Deng need to step up and be that other factor to take out the Heat.
If Memphis can’t pull it out tonight I think this will be the first post-season with no Game 7’s in quite a while
…and Miami is playing better and looking strong, but they’ve only beat Philly and an aging and beat up Boston team.
In this series we will see if the Heat can truly sack up
nice anchorman reference. CHI vs MIA should be good!
The Heat have the best wing combo since the 90s Bulls. They are both playing better than they did in the regular season. Somehow, these Bulls are supposed to be able to hang with the Heat? Rose is going to get outclassed because the Heat present 2 athletes who put even the “MVP” to shame.
Its funny. Before the series Boston was going to be too tough for the Heat, now they are just some old geezers. Get your excuses ready fellas.
YYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH OH LETS DOOOOO IT!!!!!!
Damn this is what i been waiting for since the end of the reg season. Bulls vs Heat in a playoff battle. Juwan Howard and Wade going against DRose and Pargo in the battle for Chicago. Lol, ok so maybe Pargo and Howard don’t really play a part in this.
On a positive note, one of the girls on my team is a close relative of Juwan Howard….wonder if i can get a ticket.
Im not going to make any predictions (don’t want to show douchebaggery that sportyJ shows on the regular) but i will say this. If the rest of the Bulls come to play like they did last night (Booz, Taj, Brewer) and Rose just does what he does nightly, we can give it to anybody who want it.
Oh and you guys have to give props to Thibs for the adjustments he made. He made sure Booz got involved in his sweet spots while making him play D.
He also made them pay for trapping Rose (as Hubbie pointed out) by having Rose back up to half court and creating the 4 on 3 with Booz at the key instead of Noah. Brilliant adjustments all series by Thibs.
Also major props to Larry Drew for the respect he showed in defeat. He and Josh Smith kept it real when talking about Rose too, which i thought was cool as shit.
@lakeshow, Celts Fan, and Ian
After that Bulls game last night and watching them play beautiful basketball on both ends, i wanted to go out and hoop right then. Is that how it feels when your teams wins big games? Lol, i havent felt that since 98 with the Bulls.
LOL… you can tell Chicagorilla was cheesing the entire time he wrote that. Enjoy your cloud 9 sir.
@chigagorilla – A dig at sportyJ, nice game recap, a little sprinkle of congratulations to the Hawks, then the self depreciating humor about your team winning a big game. Great post.
I am pulling for the Bulls in this series. There is no way in hell that Wade and Lebron will be able to stay in front of Rose. I am going to go out on a limb and say the difference will be Korver/Chalmers/Jones. If Korver shoots well, Chicago will win or if Chalmers or Jones goes off, Miami. I am really pulling for the Bulls though.
question?
Did Boozer touch the rim on any of his jumpers last night? Dude was automatic and DRose put on his CP3 hat and found his big at the top of the key over and over.
Hopefully he doesnt fall in love with that jumper and he attacks Joel Anthony at the rim, since there is no way Bosh checks him.
@Dime,
this would be a perfect time for an article on DRose vs. the Big 3/decision.
Should the Bulls win this series, it’ll make Bron, Wade, Bosh look like idiots for teaming up. Rose will have done it mostly by himself, but with a team similar to that of Lebrons Cavs teams the past 2years.
I see the entire basketball world outside of Florida rooting for the Bulls to win lol.
It’s easy to root for a team with the most down to Earth MVP in the history of sports (seriously, D-Rose looks like he’s just happy out there being in an NBA court; could you imagine Eddie House with Rose’s skill set? DUDE’S GONNE BE YAPPIN ALL DAY), surrounded by hardworking dudes who play defense.
And on the same sense, it’s ALSO easy to root for the best machine in the East so far. Their superstars play hard and play defense (I can honestly fell my Bron hate go down 2 level; WHAT THE FUCK?!), and their rolling right now.
THE EAST FINALS IS GONNA BE FIRE. Can’t fucking wait.
PS: Atlanta fans are shit. I mean come on. At least stay for the remainder of the game to give credit for your team’s overwhelming and unexpected finish. THEY DESERVE IT.
@Chica – I think Boozer will go against Bosh in the series with Noah on Anthony, and I’m telling you during the regular season Boozer would manhandle Bosh. This will be a good series with the home team winning this thing, Bulls in 7.
@Sporty J – You want to back up your talk yet, I won’t take your money but you said its a wrap they sweep the Bulls so if they don’t anytime you post you have to start with “Lebron is a Douche” then continue your post. I’ll put down “Lebron is the best player on the planet and the Decision was the best sports entertainment show of all time.
@Austin – When you talked all about Lebron at the beginning of the season and how great it was he joined forces with Wade and the Cavs never gave him any support I asked you at least 3 times to bet. Bet sports memorabilia, money, whatever that they don’t win as many games as the Cavs did the previous year. Nothing. Then Rondo sucked in the first game and James Jones goes off and I said that won’t happen. You said how do I know, you don’t know. I said let’s bet, which you didn’t do again. You might have won one part since Wade jacked up Rondo’s shoulder his stats sucked since the injured but still waiting for James Jones to even get another double figure game.
“I’m in a glass case of emotion!”
Maybe we’ll get to see Bosh take some more phantom elbows from Boozer and go down like he’s been shot.
It’s been said, but this comes down to Bosh vs. Boozer. Whoever produces more between them will probably determine who wins.
CLAW
Boozer, who has no defense, against a guy who is pure offense in Bosh, while Noah, a guy who is pure defense, goes against Anthony, who is pure defense? That really doesn’t make any sense, especially since Noah is the type of guy who could shut Bosh down with his energy and Bosh’s lack of pure physical strength.
Rondo hurt Rondo, not Wade. I posted proof of that yesterday…
Somebody get the brooms out for chicago. You Bull fans are going to be so hurt after this. Im not trying to be a douche. Im just keeping it real since Wade and Lebron are going to be pissed that Rose won MVP.. Wade is going to be blocking Rose shoot at least 3 times and Rose is just a Baby compared to Wade. OKC is the team that I feared in the playoffs and is still alive in the playoffs. We are to fast for Dallas so I OKC…
did i just see that someone wrote down that Keith Bogans can check WADE ?? .. haha ..
sorry this aint the regular season anymore .. so all dem bulls fans that keep bringing up the close wins yall got a few months got to stop .. just ask BOSTON FANS how the regular season record against the HEAT worked for them ..
i think it will be a good series .. DROSE obviously will get his buckets .. but the question is .. will the rest of the BULLS contribute .. Boozer and BOSH cancel each other out HAHA .. both been playing ugly ..
HEAT in 6 ..