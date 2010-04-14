Chicago’s Hope

Even with Ben Gordon gone to Detroit cashing huge paychecks and planning his offseason vacation early, it would have been easy to watch last night’s Bulls/Celtics game and think it was a replay from last year’s classic playoff series … With Derrick Rose and Co. battling for that last postseason spot in the East, this was a must-win for the home team, who along with the crowd rose to the occasion to create a Game 7 atmosphere. Rajon Rondo is our man 50 grand and all, but he was getting eaten up like Hungry Hungry Hippos chips by D-Rose. On his way to 39 points and 7 assists, Rose got into the lane whenever and however he wanted on Rondo (4 pts), he stuck pull-up jumpers, and he unleashed a ridiculous reverse windmill two-hander in the first half that may have been the Uncontested Dunk of the Year. It was no accident: With the Bulls down four at the time and a nervous buzz in the building, that dunk was intended by D-Rose to wake up the crowd and get his teammates going … Meanwhile, Kirk Hinrich scored 30 and was looking like he did back in his Iowa high school days, when he was always the best player on the court … Down three at halftime, Boston came out in the third quarter executing like a veteran title contender should, and led by as much as seven after Paul Pierce (28 pts) and Ray Allen (25 pts) started heating up. But Chicago bounced back in the fourth, taking control behind Rose’s paint work and Hinrich’s outside shooting. The dagger came with 43 seconds left, when Hinrich drilled a baseline J at the shot clock buzzer to put the Bulls up seven. Ray then airballed a three on the other end, and while D-Rose blew a chance for the serious exclamation point when he bobbled a breakaway dunk attempt and had to lay it in, everybody on the Bulls could still laugh about it … The loss locks Boston into the 4-seed, while Chicago’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is one … Whether he’s lost a step or three or not, Kevin Garnett needs to re-establish his role as Boston’s intimidator ASAP. Big Baby has been play-acting the tough guy recently, and it’s not working. His hard fouls aren’t hard enough, and most of your old-head goons like Kurt Thomas and Joe Smith aren’t worried about Baby whatsoever … Thank God for Craig Sager, otherwise we’d never know that swimsuit model Marisa Miller thinks Derrick Rose is “cute,” or that Rose was named Chicago’s sexiest athlete. Not that tough when your competition is Jay Cutler, Carlos Zambrano, Ozzie Guillen, Joakim Noah and some hockey players with 5 teeth, but congrats anyway … We knew things were kind of a mess in Chicago with the front-office and Coach Del Negro being on the hot seat, but how crazy are these reports about Del Negro and John Paxson getting in shoving matches? Did Al Davis secretly buy the Bulls and not tell anybody? …
For a minute it looked like the Suns were gonna pants the Nuggets by 40, after Phoenix got out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and Amar’e Stoudemire seemed intent on dunking everything he touched. Chauncey Billups — who should be gifted the “Never Nervous” nickname from Pervis Ellison — kept Denver from totally falling apart at that point by easing up the tempo where he could, and Carmelo tried to will his team back, but the Suns were off and running. They won by 22 … Amar’e finished with 26 points, while Steve Nash had 18 and 10 assists. The Suns can now end up no worse than 4th in the West, and will be 3rd if they beat Utah tonight. As with every team in the West it’s all about avoiding the Lakers for as long as possible, but in Phoenix’s case, they also have to be concerned about where the Spurs wind up. Tim Duncan and Tony Parker can be as banged up as ever, but for either way, they routinely own the Suns … Only two other games on the NBA schedule: Pau Gasol scored 28 to lead the Lakers past the Kings while Kobe rested; and Paul Millsap had 10 points and 24 rebounds in Utah’s win over Golden State, but Carlos Boozer strained a rib muscle in the first half and didn’t return … At least one member of the Dime crew is on the record giving Kevin Durant his vote for NBA’s Most Improved Player. Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley made their picks in the TNT studio last night, with Barkley endorsing Robin Lopez and Smith taking Andray Blatche. Not exactly sure how Blatche getting PT by default over the last three months of the season and not having any impact at all on his team’s win-less record (unless you think Blatche is the reason the Wizards got worse) earns him that award, but whatever. And how many times has The Jet actually watched the Wizards play when they weren’t on TNT? One? Zero? … We’re out like Blatche getting a trophy …
Mark my words… The raptors WILL make the playoffs.
You can quote me verbatim on that one. Too bad we gave the cavs to match up against though :(
The MIP is a joke if Durant doesn’t win it…even better was when they put up the numbers of Kobe and Durant on SC for a potential firstround matchup and showed Kobe avg-in 27 per, but they must have grabbed The Future’s stats from last year sayin he was only getting 25 per….gotta come with the new knowledge Legler….is there a rule about not winning MIP and a scoring title in the same year?….i’m out like the Jet knowing the wizards starting 5…..
btw…funny title…but I feel dumb even getting it…
D-Rose dunk was fierce… thanks Sheed, for not trying to catch up…
tnt crew are dumbasses, robin lopez missed half the season, blatches getting buckets cause theres is LITERALLY no one else left on that team, and blatche’s attitude is a disgrace to professional athletes
the most improved player award inevitably should go to Durant, i dont even see how anyone is on par with this comparison
what about aaron brooks?
wow, andray blatche! i thought kenny smith was better than that
Del Negro probably has no business being an NBA head coach considering his lack of experience, but he has been treated terribly by the entire bulls management within a couple of months of being hired
I always view the MIP as the award that goes to good players (not stars) that suddenly improved an aspect of their game that made them nearly great. I don’t see it going to a bonafide superstar like Durant. You see Kobe averaging 8 points in his rookie year, and then eventually became the best SG in the game, but you don;t see him win the MIP. IMO, it doesn’t work that way. I’m gonna give the MIP to Aaron Brooks or Brook Lopez. Hell, give the award to JJ Redick.
post the clip of Sheed scoring on the wrong basket.
Ball dont lie! lmao
WTMF with Ron-Ron and DJ Memba (or whatever his last name is) channeling their inner Dennis Rodman. I can accept Ron-Ron but DJ?
OKC will upset the LAKERS.
BELIEVE!
Tyreke got his first NBA ejection last night for literally doing nothing.
I hope all the haters jumpin on DFish, JKIdd and Nash and the other “bad defensive” points in the l got somethin to say after Rose LITERALLY dropped a bomb on Rondo’s head. 4 pts and 39 put on you? I know he was in foul trouble…but Rose put him there. I’m a Laker fan but got no shame in sayin that if Rose starts hittin that jumper like he been doin lately, NOBODY will EVER stop him again. Point blank.
Marc gasol mip anyone?
Dude a beast this yr.
I’m with u budz. Thunder run lakers out of gym.
That dunk was sick by Rose. Got me out my seat and I had to hit rewind. He rocked that thing all the way back old school Scottie Pippen style.
He also gave Rondo the BEEs KNEEs! I know 5th graders with better jumpers than Rondo. Rondo and Perkins also got away with several hacks and fouls and yet they still complained about it.
Loul Deng is terrible at defense. Just wanted to mention that.
Noah had a great game as he caused a lot of problems, but his passing is all scripted, the announcers were getting carried away like he was Vlade Divac or something. His passes are part of the play and anyone can throw it.
Vinny and Paxson fighting sounds hilarious, I would FIRE THEM BOTH!
@ Chicagorilla
“I know 5th graders with better jumpers than Rondo”
lol. i’m sure we all do…
@Dime
Rose’s dunk was nice. and nasty. but i can think of a couple other dunks that are head and shoulders (one of them literally) above rose’s. Jr. Smith anyone?
oh, by the way, OKC and LA might be more one sided than some of you think. Even though i’d like to see the young thunder upset the lakers their (OKC) minimal amount of playoff experience is worth noting.
@Sambuu
leave Rasheed alone, he tried (by running at a speed that resembled a jog). Lebron is the only one i can think of that could’ve caught up with rose to attempt a block of some kind. josh smith maybe but rose was gone…
4,3,6. Thanks a lot Rondo! Anyone who says Rondo is better than Rose still should eat a dick. Dime should write a retraction for calling Rondo a ‘superstar’. I dont think there has been a true ‘superstar’ who has only scored 4 points, and let their assignment score 40 ever in history.
As a Toronto fan, this is the only time I have cheered for Rondo, and he let me down.
Rose is a better scorer. Rondo is the better point guard
Rondo had an off game, gosh you all act like Rose does this every game. However My celts look two steps slow I’m not happy about playing a hot wade & co. It is what it is If we can make it to the third round I will be ok with this season. With all the hating in dime my team is still in the top four.
Thank God you’re back to calling him “Big Baby” again. And I thought Hungry Hungry Hippos ate marbles, not chips.
I sure hope the Suns beat Utah tonight and get the #3 seed. Putting the Nuggets in the #4 spot and avoiding a first round exit courtesy of Phoenix. Keep those fingers crossed.
The Suns are not worried about the Spurs this time. In fact, if we get 3rd seed, I want them to be 6th so we can put that crap to bed once and for all. Amare was a beast last night! I think we have to re-sign Amare now. He seems much more m motivated than I have ever seen him.
Kenny Smith is really exposing himself in terms of his knowledge. He rides on those 2 rings he has. The other day he was talking about how the Lakeshow had the best bench in the WCF!!! WHAT?!
And now he endorses Andre Blatche for MIP? Unbelievable! Blatche, who is the poster boy for putting up numbers on a bad team, should come nowhere near any type of award ever!
Shout outs to Millsap…another double double off the bench.
10 and 24. Beast Mode. Props.
Hopefully Denver’s just wingin’ it ’til the post season.
But Chauncey dishing out absolutely positively NO assists.
Unacceptable. He’s the point, right? Right. Suns aint 22 pts better than y’all, are they?? Maybe.
Ummm maybe Shannon should immerse himself in PG training this summer and take Fish’s spot next season. Trade everyone on the bench from Sasha to Adam to Mbenga. Inject AB’s legs with adamantium. And see what happens…
TNT’s 8 PM game was so freaking outstanding.
Outstanding, because the individuals in this game were outstanding. Paul Peirce and Ray Allen, the only Celtics who gave a damn. Kirk Hinrich and Derrick Rose, the only Bulls who gave a damn. And damn that s*** was LIVE!!!
KIRK – 30 POINTS
11/20 FGs * 4/7 3FGs * 4/5 FTs * 4 BOARDS * 5 DIMES * 1 PICK
DROSE – 39 POINTS
15/22 FGs * 9/10 FTs * 5 BOARDS * 7 DIMES * 3 BLOCKS * RONDO’S BIRTH CERTIFICATE
Paul and Ray was getting it POPPIN’ in the 3rd. But it was like, that was it.
Its like they went hard for 1 quarter, gave it all they got and then was like “Alright now. I’m done. Did my part. I’m getting old. Y’all other n****s better step up.”
And Sheed responds by promptly scoring a goal for Da Bullz. He looked so pissed at himself on that one. Rebie got away from him. Aww, that sucks. Oh well, get a haircut maybe you grab that board!
But ehhh Rose and Kirk —}}} COTTAMN!!!!
Rose was doing any and everything he wanted to do, however he wanted to do it, whenever he wanted do it. That s*** was DOPE AS S***.
That s*** was LIVE AS S***.
That s*** was CRUNK DEN A MU’F**A!!
Alright, that’s enough.
Seriously, Rose TRASHED Rondo.
And Kirk was the yin to Rose’s yang last night.
And Dime y’all said it perfectly, Rajon Rondo is our man 50 grand and all, but….COTTTTTTTTTTTTAMN!
Derrick made that And-1 look pretty…the one where the ball just bounced his way…as it usually does. Then in crunchtime, like 2 or 3 mins left, Rose hit a joint at the left elbow. Commentator Reggie Miller was like:
“Slow down son you killin’ em.”
And in that same instance, I swore Rondo walked up to Rose and was like:
“Slow down D you killin’ me.”
Entertaining game. Nice preview of the playoffs.
’bout to bang some Jeezy. Deuces.
the MIP should NOT goto durant… this is just his natural progression… if that was the case, Lebron should have got it his third year.
@Hollywud15 You could tell Durant would be a superstar so he doesn’t get it. It should go to Aaron Brooks or Channing Frye
This is what? The 5th or 6th game Rondo has lost for the Celts this season? 4 facking points when his guy is dropping damn near 40 on him? When the other team’s backcourt is dropping 69 like it’s a porn?
The one fucking game I wanted the Celts to win all fucking year and they have to choke it up like this? Frack them. It won’t be Boston’s fault if Toronto doesn’t make the play offs (Raps did that themselves), but god damn, they could have at least tried.
Dime SHOULD retract that whole “Rondo is a superstar” bullshit. A formal retraction too, he ain’t no fucking superstar, dropping 4 points in a facking game they needed to win (for Toronto fans).
Thanks for proving us ‘haters’ wrong Rondo, you fucking idiot! Hope you go 2-10 all throughout the play offs, asshole.
Standard Dime reader: Chauncey Billups is a top 5 PG in the League. He’s the reason that the Nuggets win, not George Karl. In fact, he owns the 2 time MVP Steve Nash.
dag rebuttal: Nugs are 0-11 over their last 11 games in Phoenix. The Nuggets have been on a downward spiral ever since Karl stopped coaching.
Billups vs. Nash last night: 38% shooting, 16 points, 3 rebounds 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 wins, 2 TO.
Nash vs. Billups last night: 43% shooting, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 win, 2 TO.
That is all.
Rondo haters day today…LOL
Brogden
“Paul Peirce and Ray Allen, the only Celtics who gave a damn. Kirk Hinrich and Derrick Rose, the only Bulls who gave a damn.” So damn TRUE….
“Never Nervous” nick should belong to Billups. Ellison’s real nick is “Out Of Service” Pervis anyway…
I think everyone in Toronto wants to kill Rasheed Wallace and Big Baby right now… and Doc Rivers for leaving them in the game so long.
It was pretty clear that Boston’s starters were better than Chicago’s, but Boston’s bench is useless.
We need to work on getting Control and Rondo in the same room..
yeah i agree MIP should goto someone else..
Not Durant who everyone and they mama knew would be a monster.. kid avg damn near 20 as a stick figure rookie..
come on now..
Durant is in the running for MVP not MIP, hell he might be #2 in the voting for MVP!
MIP Candidates: Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol, Josh Smith, Andrew Bogut
@Control, haha, well at least your team was outted by Rondo getting his lunch money taken.
How are you guys hating on Blatche, when Lopez’s sorry Net’s almost broke the record???